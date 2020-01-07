Weeks after he voted to impeach President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham will host a constituents' town hall meeting Saturday morning in downtown Charleston.
The event will be held at the main branch of the Charleston County Library, 68 Calhoun Street.
Doors will open at 10:15 a.m. The start time for the event is 10:30 a.m., and is expected to last about an hour.
Cunningham, a freshman Democratic lawmaker representing South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District, will take questions directly from attendees.
Cunningham's office said town hall participants will be able to write down questions, which will then be drawn from a large fishbowl by the congressman. Cunningham will then read the questions aloud and answer them.
His office confirmed the questions will not be screened.
Cunningham's staff recommends participants arrive early to make sure they get a seat and find parking, as the Charleston Marathon is also taking place this Saturday.
Cunningham has held town halls since being elected, but this will be his first town hall in 2020.
He is also facing re-election this year, and has already drawn more than five Republican challengers.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the congressional race as a "toss-up."