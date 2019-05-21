U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is pushing legislation to address the chronic flooding that plagues downtown Charleston's medical district.
A bill filed Tuesday would create a new Department of Veterans Affairs community infrastructure program to help pay for state and local projects that could benefit VA medical facilities at risk.
That includes the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston's flood-prone medical mile.
Currently, the Department of Veterans Affairs cannot legally help pay for state and local infrastructure projects like the ongoing flood mitigation projects in downtown Charleston unless those projects are on VA-owned property.
Cunningham, D-Charleston, a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, contends the federal agency should be allowed to work with surrounding communities to both fund and join in partnerships to address infrastructure needs.
"The Lowcountry needs serious investment in flood mitigation, especially in Charleston's medical district," Cunningham told The Post and Courier.
Named the VA Community Infrastructure Act, the bill gives the Secretary of Veterans Affairs authority on how funding would be allocated. The bill does require preference be given to medical facilities in areas with large and rapidly-growing veteran populations, such as Charleston.
The Charleston VA Medical Center currently provides care for approximately 78,000 veterans living along the South Carolina and Georgia coast.
Officials at the Charleston VA Medical Center declined to comment but Cunningham's office confirmed staff members had met with hospital officials about the legislation.
The bill comes at a time when flooding is becoming an increasingly critical issue for medical facilities in the Charleston area. Recently, while requesting aid in the form of state-distributed grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, MUSC President Dr. David Cole told Gov. Henry McMaster in a Feb. 5 letter that flooding in Charleston's medical district is threatening to compromise care.
"There is increasing concern that our level of service to our patients may, in the very near future, be compromised unless immediate action is taken," Cole wrote.
Cunningham's effort contends flooding threatens to compromise Charleston's medical district where three hospitals operate: Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, Roper Hospital and the Medical University of South Carolina, the region's only Level I trauma center.
Additionally, MUSC is also on the cusp of opening an almost $400 million children's hospital. It, too, will be located in the medical district.
The bill's impact would also stretch beyond the Lowcountry, since at least 16 VA medical centers from Texas to Virginia have had to temporarily close during flooding events.
Florida U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor, joined Cunningham in sponsoring the bill. Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is located in his district.
Cunningham also met recently with city officials to learn more about Charleston’s ongoing drainage projects and challenges. He was accompanied by U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat from the Virgin Islands who chairs the New Democrats Coalition Infrastructure Task Force.
Tecklenburg said Monday he was "thrilled" to hear about Cunningham's proposed bill.
The city is hoping to extend a drainage shaft to Earhardt Street as part of its ongoing Spring-Fishburne drainage project, a move that would help improve drainage around the VA Hospital, Roper Hospital and the Medical University of South Carolina.
Mark Wilbert, chief resilience officer for the city of Charleston, said cost estimates for that project alone are likely to start at $10 million.
Robert Behre contributed to this report.