Rep.-elect Nancy Mace hires senior staff members with ties to SC and marijuana lobbying

U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace, the new Republican representing South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, hired senior staff this week and several have ties to the Palmetto State.

One key member of her new staff has organized efforts to legalize marijuana and help loosen regulations on cannabis-related businesses.

Mace has hired Matt Nichols as her district director. He is a retired Marine Corps veteran who has previously served as the political director of the South Carolina GOP, as well as director of government relations for the South Carolina Military Department.

Most recently, he served as a chief operating officer of the Cannabis Trade Federation where he led the D.C.-based operation's mission to remove cannabis from the federal Controlled Substances Act.

He played a major role in the SAFE ACT, which prohibits federal banking regulators from penalizing institutions for providing banking services to a legitimate marijuana or hemp-related business. The bill passed the U.S. House but is awaiting passage by the Senate.

Mace told The Post and Courier that she supports efforts to legalize marijuana, both medically and recreationally.

Nichols will be based out of Mount Pleasant, and Mace said her staff will continue to use Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham's offices in Charleston and Beaufort County after his term is up in January.

Additionally, Mace has hired Daniel Hanlon as legislative director and deputy chief of staff.

Hanlon, a Hilton Head Island native, worked for former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney — a Republican from South Carolina's 5th Congressional District — as a member of his legislative team in D.C. and as his director of outreach in the district.

In 2017, Hanlon was named deputy chief of staff for the White House Office of Management and Budget when Mulvaney was appointed director of the executive position. He also helped Mulvaney when he was serving as acting White House chief of staff.

Natalie Johnson has been hired as Mace's spokeswoman. She was previously deputy press secretary for the Republican House Conference chaired by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Most recently she worked as press secretary to U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz. Johnson also worked as a journalist at conservative media outlets such as the Washington Free Beacon and the Daily Signal.

"My focus as a freshman is going to be on serving constituents in the district with the highest degree of attention and provide better, faster, more regarding constituent needs and being responsive," Mace said. "It is also important to have Lowcountry voices in my senior team both in the District and D.C. offices."

Mace announced last month she would keep April Derr, the longtime constituent services director who worked for both of her two predecessors. Additionally, Mace's campaign director Mara Mellstrom became chief of staff shortly after the Republican's upset victory.

Mellstrom will be relocating to Washington D.C. in the coming weeks. Mace will be sworn in Jan. 3.