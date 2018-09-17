COLUMBIA — State Rep. James Smith resumed his campaign for South Carolina governor Monday after being released from S.C. National Guard duty in the wake of Tropical Storm Florence.
Both Smith, a Columbia Democrat, and incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster suspended their campaigns last Monday as the state braced for Florence's impact.
While McMaster led the state's response from the Emergency Operations Center, Smith was called up for active duty and worked out of the same complex, helping to ensure that Guardsmen around the state had the resources they needed.
"It was a privilege to serve again in response to a threat facing our state,” Smith said Monday. “Thanks to a merciful God, our state has thus far been mostly spared the ordeal that we had good reason to fear."
As the state prepares for potential river flooding now that the storm has moved on, McMaster is still managing the state's emergency services. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when he would resume campaigning.
Smith said he would continue to monitor the situation in case another emergency situation develops.
“I know first-hand the work done by these professionals at (the) state and local level and have confidence in their abilities to deal with any challenges ahead,” Smith said.
The decision to resume campaigning comes just in time for a Smith fundraiser scheduled for Monday evening in Greenville, where some of the hosts have donated to Republicans in the past.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has also been released from active duty after getting called up last week, spokseman Robert Kittle said.
The Nov. 6 election is 50 days away.