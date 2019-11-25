COLUMBIA — Not sending parolees back to prison on technicalities could boost safety amid South Carolina's chronic staffing shortages, an attorney who has represented inmates told legislators Monday.

Nearly 3,100 of the state's 18,500 inmates are in prison solely for violating technical rules of their release, not committing another crime, according to the state Department of Corrections. Such violations can include owning a gun, not paying a fine, moving to a new address without alerting authorities or traveling to an unallowed location.

Instead of sending parole violators back to prison for technical violations, Stuart Andrews with the Nelson Mullins law firm suggests sending them to the county jails for a "quick dip" wake-up call, starting with a weekend stay that wouldn't interfere with the ex-convict's ability to work. Sentences would escalate for additional parole violations.

He pointed to a Georgia law that puts a two-year cap on sentences for people who continue to break technical parole rules.

The reduced prison population could then be more manageable during staffing shortages that persist despite the prison agency's "aggressive and creative approach" to hiring, Andrews said.

"Use short-term sanctions as incentives to get the attention of probationers and parolees," he told the House Oversight panel reviewing the agency.

In South Carolina, the Corrections Department operates separately from the agency that releases inmates on probation or parole and sends them back to prison for violating their release terms.

Andrews' proposal would require legislators to pass a law. No bill has been filed.

Legislators said they want to see more evidence from other states on how it would work.

"I worry that adding another level of complexity would cause more problems," said Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia.

S.C. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said it's an idea that deserves further study.

A 2018 report found the agency needed 2,000 additional officers at 13 high- and medium-security prisons to meet recommended staffing levels — twice the number then employed.

"Unless there is a dramatic decrease in the overall number of inmates housed within the facilities that would reduce the workload or a significant increase in staff, there will continue to be challenges," reads the report from agency consultant Tom Roth.

Agency officials fully acknowledge prisons need more officers, but not that many.

The report reflects a perfect-but-impossible scenario, Tony Stines, the agency's special projects director, told the panel.

"When I first saw the Roth report, my jaw dropped. I believe that report was for a Utopian correctional institution," he said.

According to a state audit released in August, the vacancy rate statewide for front-line officers was about 28 percent, but shortages were far worse at some prisons with vacancies hovering around 50 percent at prisons in rural Marlboro and McCormick counties.

One suggestion in that Legislative Audit Council report was to reduce prison populations by letting offenders with short sentences serve out their time in county jails.