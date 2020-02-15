Reconstruction, founding documents should both be required in SC course, legislator says

COLUMBIA — As lawmakers attempt to modernize a century-old law requiring South Carolina college students to be educated on the nation's founding documents, some want to make sure the course teaches the contributions of African Americans.

A 1924 state law already mandates a year-long course and test on the founding documents to graduate from a public college. The problem, as supporters see it, is that most don't follow the law or even the general concept. Only a few of the state's 13 public four-year colleges do.

The proposal, as approved overwhelmingly by the Senate last year, added Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, which declared slaves free amid the Civil War, to the course's list of required reading.

State Rep. Wendy Brawley, a Hopkins Democrat, said that one document is not nearly adequate for telling the role of African Americans. Their influence after the Civil War should be an essential part of the course, she said.

“I do think if we are trying in this bill to make sure that our students fully understand the contribution of our people to get us where we are as nation, we cannot just leave out Reconstruction,” Brawley said in a recent hearing on the bill.

“There are a body of documents that chronicle the African American contribution to our country,” she added.

During Reconstruction, when former Confederate states were controlled by the federal government and freed slaves won property and voting rights, African Americans played significant roles in Southern states.

In South Carolina, that included the election in 1868 of a majority black Legislature. Changes in a new state constitution that year included requiring free public education for all children, regardless of race.

But the end of Reconstruction in 1877 ushered in Jim Crow segregation laws across the South that violently overturned rights for decades.

“I get so discouraged when we are limited in our scope in terms of history,” Brawley said.

She believes writings from black newspapers, essays and papers by civil rights leaders such as Frederick Douglass should be studied alongside other required texts.

Beyond the U.S. Constitution, current law orders instruction on the 1776 Declaration of Independence and the Federalist Papers, first published in 1788.

The proposal, still being considered by a House panel, would shrink the 1924 law's mandated year of instruction to a one-semester course. It would also erase a clause about the test serving as a loyalty oath to the United States for students who are American citizens. It specifies the requirement doesn't apply to students in technical colleges.

“About two-thirds of the audience out there thinks Judge Judy’s on the Supreme Court,” said Rep. Bill Taylor, an Aiken Republican.

“I want to make sure that when they get done, we can stamp out some really good citizens," he added. "Wouldn't that be a really novel idea."

Last year an American Bar Association civic literacy survey polled 1,000 adults by phone and online. It found that 1 out of 10 respondents incorrectly believed the Declaration of Independence freed slaves.

The panel's other members have generally agreed with Brawley's suggestions, but they've postponed voting on the bill to work on the wording and consider other changes.

The University of South Carolina wants the bill to allow existing courses to suffice.

About two-thirds of USC students take at least one semester course that covers the nation's founding. Fourteen classes could be modified to include lessons on all of the law's required documents, said Sandra Kelly, USC’s dean of undergraduate studies.

USC's history and political science deans met last summer to develop a blueprint for which courses made the most sense for rolling in the additional topics.

“We’re excited to make this part of our curriculum,” Kelly said. “I think there was really buy-in from the faculty to basically make sure that this is a university-level class that involves critical thinking about the founding documents and American history and American government."

The Medical University of South Carolina is asking for an exemption from the law, since the graduate school doesn’t offer general education classes.

The bill's opponents have argued that students already learn U.S. history in high school.

Christina Jeffery, who has taught history in both high school and college, told legislators students should learn American history and government at both levels.

“If you study African American history, you are getting American history, and those students were well prepared for a college class,” said Jeffery, of Spartanburg, president of the S.C. chapter of the National Association of Scholars.