Reasons for SC House aides' likely raises parallel push for other employees' raises

COLUMBIA — The state House's legislative aides will likely get a pay boost this summer and next, following votes designed to bring their wages in line with people in similar office jobs in South Carolina and surrounding states.

The group benefiting is small — so small that the hikes won't add to the House's existing $23 million budget.

But if it's time to bump up the pay scale of 28 part-time workers who answer legislators' phones, it's past time to show some love to the other state employees who have continued to work through the pandemic, said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter.

"I’m glad for the aides, but they are not my only priorities," said the Orangeburg Democrat. "That does absolutely nothing for the thousands of state employees who are out here laboring every day to keep the wheels of government on the track."

There is no across-the-board raise for state employees in the roughly $10 billion state spending plan the House will debate later this month.

But House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith said stay tuned.

If state revenue estimates improve as expected, salary increases for state employees "will be a priority of mine" in a future revision of the 2021-22 budget as the proposal moves through the legislative process, the Sumter Republican said.

"They’ve done a tremendous job of pulling us through this pandemic, and we need to understand their sacrifice and we need to recognize that through a pay increase or bonus," he said, adding that he'd prefer increasing their salary.

The path to a raise is much shorter for the aides. A House panel voted unanimously March 11 to pay them between $15 and $30 an hour beginning July 1, then increase their pay again in July 2022 to between $16 and $31 an hour.

Once the full committee approves the recommendations, they'll head to House Speaker Jay Lucas for the final decision.

Currently, they make $14 to $20 an hour, with a few "maxed out" at that top hourly wage. All 28 would see a boost, said House Operations Chairman Garry Smith, R-Simpsonville. He wasn't sure how much their yearly wages would collectively rise.

But, hypothetically, if the aides topping the current pay scale immediately climb to the top of the next one, and they work the allowed maximum of 930 hours a year — so the House avoids paying benefits — their pay would increase by $9,300, to $27,900 over the upcoming fiscal year.

Since the aides' pay scale was last adjusted in 2017, inflation has risen 4 percent in the Southeast and 8 percent nationwide, Smith said. In comparison to similar jobs in the Southeast, the state and Columbia alone, "we've fallen behind a great deal."

Cobb-Hunter certainly doesn't argue with that.

She's been making similar arguments for years, as the Legislature's chief champion for state employees making less than $45,000 a year — which happens to be most of them. Though usually unsuccessful, she keeps fighting for a significant raise. This year, she wants no less than 4 percent.

"We’ve got to stop fooling ourselves about state employee pay and understand that we can’t keep saying, ‘Wait until next year,'" Cobb-Hunter said. "Every year there’s a different excuse, but we always seem to find a way to raise the pay for certain state employees. And that’s got to stop."

This year's first draft of the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 once again gives selective raises.

The proposal advanced by House Ways and Means provides more than $16 million to raise the pay of law enforcement officers in six agencies, as part of a yearslong effort to reduce officer turnover and vacancies, and $2 million for retention of Department of Motor Vehicles employees.

It also covers teachers' annual increase that's promised in their contracts. Normally a given, the so-called step increases, which average 2 percent, were halted when the Legislature froze spending last year amid the pandemic. A separate bill spending up to $50 million to retroactively pay for their 2020-21 salary bump is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.

Rep. Nathan Ballentine of Chapin is among Republicans arguing it's time to pay more to employees across all state agencies.

"They deserve it," he said. "They work their tail off, and they need it. I know all the excuses. They're due.

"I fully believe the men and women working for the state, particularly in these times but at all times, deserve to be compensated."