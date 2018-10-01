You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
What you thought about the Kavanaugh hearings and Lindsey Graham's speech
It has been four days since the Kavanaugh hearings captured America's attention.
Since that time, U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake has called for an FBI investigation to be completed before the Senate votes on whether to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
But here in South Carolina, much of the attention has been squarely on U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his firebrand speech during the hearing.
To some, Graham's comments were insensitive. To others, Graham said what they hoped someone would say.
Last week, I asked to hear directly from you. What I received was a mix of frustration, relief and sadness.
Some, like Nick Mercer, found Graham's comments upsetting:
"Lindsey Graham's behavior yesterday was disgusting and unbecoming of a senator. I am ashamed that he represents me. No matter how you feel about Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford, I would hope that we can all agree that dragging Dr. Ford and other victims of crime through the mud as Lindsey Graham did yesterday is immoral and not reflective of South Carolina values. Not only are Lindsey Graham's actions out of step with South Carolina values, they are out of step with what the majority of Americans believe as well."
Others, like Francesco Trotta, said they plan to vote for Graham if he runs for re-election in 2020:
"I've never voted for him before, but will now. God bless him for calling evil what it is."
Anne Wilkins Booths said she was proud of Graham for exposing the political dramatics, but did not think Graham was the one engaging in political theater himself:
"When Senator Graham exercised his right to speak, I was so relieved someone spoke up about how messed up the political system is. From the beginning of the hearings for Judge Kavanaugh until yesterday, it has been an embarrassing circus. And the yelling and screaming of protestors physically makes me ill when I hear it. That is not productive behavior. The louder a party is does not make them right. I’m a Southerner who believes in manners and truth. What has happened to our society? I feel sorry for the millennials. They have so many mixed messages to live by and will no doubt inherit a dilapidated theater with no aisles to cross."
Meanwhile, Sharon Givens of Columbia said she was confused by Graham's remarks:
"I do not understand Senator Graham’s anger at his Democratic colleagues. If the tables were turned and the senators were questioning a Democratic nominee for SCOTUS about sexual assault, we can be sure that Senator Graham would be questioning the candidate intensely. He has been known to do so in the past. As for the Republicans including Senator Graham, throughout the days-long process their questions to Judge Kavanaugh lacked vigor and more resembled fawning for favor. The public had no chance of learning anything useful about Kavanaugh’s character from the Republicans.
Further regarding his rant, if Senator Graham voted to confirm Justices Kagan and Sotomayor out of some favor to the Democrats, then he did not do his due diligence. Obviously, the justices did not have anyone come forward with allegations of sexual assault (or any other allegations), or Graham would have censured them. I have no doubt about that. He should be ashamed for bringing their names into his furious explosion, and further shame on him for threatening revenge."
Others, many of whom asked to remain anonymous, wrote to me about how the hearings brought up painful memories of sexual violence in their past. As one woman wrote me:
"Today I named myself, out loud and in front of others, a "rape survivor" for the very first time. It's been 55 years. Two other people identified themselves as rape survivors to me today. This was not in a therapy group -- it was just in the course of my normal daily routine (water aerobics, chatting with a neighbor). I think the judicial committee hearing, and the heartless actions and remarks of many of the Republicans--and especially Senator Graham, have moved us beyond a casual (and too easy) #MeToo response to some post on Facebook to personal revelations of overwhelming pain, throwing it out there to friends and strangers alike, and renewed commitment to DO SOMETHING."
To those who reached out, thank you for sharing your stories and your insight with me. As a journalist, it is my job to ask questions but I also hope that y'all can feel comfortable asking me questions as well. Anytime you want to connect, just type me a note. I can be reached at cbyrd@postandcourier.com.
Still want more Kavanugh/Graham analysis? My colleague Jamie Lovegrove took a closer look at what the hearings did for Graham's reputation in the Palmetto State. And on Sunday, I wrote about how Graham won't be backing down anytime soon, or as he put it in an interview: "I'm not going to shut up."
Waiting for flood relief in South Carolina
Hurricane Florence moved slowly through the Carolinas, but she left plenty of devastation in her wake.
As South Carolinians return home, they may find floodwaters have put houses underwater. For others, they will find mold has already started growing in their home. Soon, many will turn to the federal government for relief.
But as my colleagues Andrew Brown and Joseph Cranney report, history shows that many low-income residents without flood insurance could be waiting years for federal funding to rebuild ore replace their homes.
They took a deeper dive into how our state compares:
"In the past four years, South Carolina has received more than $220 million for long-term flood recovery through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Disaster Recovery Grant program. And another $78.2 million was doled out to local governments in the Midlands.
The recovery grants were meant to rebuild communities after at least 71,500 homes in South Carolina were damaged by the historic flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The money is used to cover the financial needs of poorer disaster victims. It’s often a last resort, filling the financial gaps not covered by flood insurance policies or the initial relief offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
But the funding is neither immediate or guaranteed. It can take years for applications to be collected, environmental assessments to be conducted, contractors to be paid and the keys turned over to homeowners — even when the state and local governments manage the funds efficiently.
For those waiting to rebuild their lives, the process could feel painfully slow."
AND ONE MORE THING: Watch Kate McKinnon impersonate Lindsey Graham in SNL sketch
Saturday Night Live dove into its 44th season last weekend with a cold open that sought to mock the Kavanaugh hearings and, by proxy, poke fun at U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Wearing what appeared to be a facial prosthetic to have a more Graham-like jawline, Emmy-winning standout Kate McKinnon played a finger-pointing Graham in the cold open. Matt Damon played the part of an indignant Brett Kavanaugh.
"You put this man on the Supreme Court now," McKinnon’s Graham says in the sketch. "No vote, no discussion. You give him a damn robe and you let him do whatever the hell he wants! Because this right now, this is my audition for Mr. Trump’s cabinet. And also for a regional production of The Crucible, and let me tell you, queen, I was good."
Reached Sunday afternoon, Graham's office told me they were unsure if Graham had seen McKinnon's portrayal of the South Carolina Republican. "We haven’t discussed it...so I don’t know if he has or not," Graham's spokesman Kevin Bishop told me via email.
Given President Donald Trump's open displeasure with current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, there have been murmurs as to whether Trump is eyeing Graham for the job. And in what can only be described as humorous irony, it is McKinnon who has been the go-to cast member to play Sessions. Only time will tell if she becomes the go-to to play U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham as well and whether Graham will one day have the title of Attorney General.
