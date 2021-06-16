Putin may have been referencing Walter Scott shooting in Geneva press conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to have vaguely referenced the police shooting of North Charleston motorist Walter Scott during his post-summit press conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking to a room full of reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden on June 16, Putin answered a question from a Russian-speaking journalist that broached human rights.

The journalist also referenced, indirectly, Biden's earlier comment that he considered Putin to be a "killer."

Putin began a long answer that touched on political leaders being responsible when things happen in their respective countries.

"In American cities every day, people are killed," Putin said, according to the press conference interpreter. "That includes the leaders of various organizations. You can't say a word about it. You don't have time to say a word and somebody is killed.

"I remember that somebody ran away and was shot in the back for example," Putin continued. "But, fine, those are criminal matters. What about Afghanistan? Over 100 people are killed at one time. Let's say it was a mistake. That happens too. From drones or helicopters. Clearly civilians were killed in Iraq. What is that and who takes responsibility for that? Who is the killer?"

While it is not a certainty Putin was referring to the Scott shooting, the phone-recorded video of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager shooting Scott multiple times in the back as he fled a traffic stop and scuffle six years ago was widely disseminated through international news media sources.