SC teachers' push to front of COVID vaccine line attracts others seeking top priority

COLUMBIA — The chances that teachers will get pushed ahead in the line for COVID-19 vaccines took a hit Feb. 16 when a S.C. House panel delayed moving forward with a proposal prioritizing educators after a parade of advocates for other workers and medically at-risk residents asked legislators to move up their groups as well.

The S.C. Senate passed legislation that would out all K-12 employees and day care workers into Phase 1A, adding about 150,000 people to a list that already includes 1.3 million South Carolinians.

But in the bill's first hearing in the House, state representatives made clear that it stands very little chance of advancing.

Fifty-five representatives from groups that included port dock workers, poultry processors, city bus drivers, utility workers, manufacturing employees and people in adult day care and disability programs testified Feb. 16 that they also deserved priority.

Bus drivers "might come face to face" with 500 people during their eight-hour shift, said David Bonner, general manager for the company that operates the Charleston-area transit system.

"Every day they run the risk," he said. "Please honor the contributions our workers have made."

Faced with trying to decide whether teachers are more important than a long list of other South Carolinians vying for priority for COVID-19 vaccines, the House panel delayed doing anything.

"Everyone who's testified today is important," the panel's chairman, Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Bluffton, said at the hearing's conclusion. "I don't know that the Legislature should be involved in the process of moving people around and prioritizing people."

The House Ways and Means subcommittee wants to hear next week what the plans are for vaccinating K-12 employees once they do become eligible and how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which federal regulators could authorize in the coming weeks — might be dedicated to teachers and other critical workers in the next eligibility phase.

What the House could ultimately do is make recommendations rather than pass a mandate that might have no chance of taking effect before the state moves on to the next phase anyway. Teachers and day care workers are among the "frontline essential workers" in Phase 1B, which also includes police, firefighters, grocery store, public transit, agricultural and construction workers. Vaccinations for those in 1B category have not started.

The legislative proposal cherry-picks two groups to leapfrog other critical workers, said Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, calling her employees "mission critical" for keeping roads open, including the potential of battling snow and ice in the coming days.

"You're picking winners and losers," Hall said.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Advocates for teachers called the legislation essential for bringing students fully back to classrooms and keeping schools staffed amid a teacher shortage worsened by the pandemic.

Even in schools offering in-person learning, quarantining required by safety protocols often means students aren't with their teacher anyway, said Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

"Without a teacher in the classroom, there is no rich learning environment," he said. "We can't have normal until we stabilize staffing."

But with demand for vaccines still far greater than supplies, and appointments already being canceled due to shipping delays, the bill certainly appears to pit teachers against seniors, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said.

He likened it to a legislative version of the 2012 movie "The Hunger Games," which features people killing each other to find a winner.

"We're dealing with people fighting for survival," he said. "We don't want to do this either/or. I'm not in a position to decide life or death but these are life-and-death decisions."

While many advocates asked for priority, others asked legislators to stay the course in prioritizing those most vulnerable to getting seriously ill and dying of COVID-19.

Teresa Arnold, state director of the AARP, reminded the panel that 82 percent of the 8,000 South Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 were 65 and older. It's a statistic that Gov. Henry McMaster has cited repeatedly in refusing to make teachers immediately eligible, saying that takes shots away from seniors still waiting to get one.

Some speakers argued other groups are more at risk than teachers in classrooms with plastic sheeting and other safety measures.

"Teachers are vulnerable, as all of us are," said Tim Womack, director for the Appalachian Council of Governments, which serves seniors in the Upstate. "But how can we put that group ahead of others? What about the cashiers at the grocery stores who work a minimum wage and don't even have health insurance? What about volunteers who deliver food for Meals on Wheels?"