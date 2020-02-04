Proposal could stop SC mowers from slinging trash, debris into roadways

COLUMBIA — Mowing contractors that shoot chopped up litter, rocks and anything else they run over onto South Carolina's roadways are endangering lives, state Rep. Richie Yow told his colleagues Tuesday.

He ought to know. The Chesterfield Republican recalled when a hunk of metal thrown from a roadside mower shattered his passenger window as he was driving on a rural highway in his district.

"If the window would’ve been down, it could’ve been dangerous," he told a House transportation panel.

"It's a crying shame when these mowers come … We've got to get a better handle on it."

Yow's proposal would require mowers contracted by the state Department of Transportation to pick up trash before running over it and ensure the roadway is clear when they're through.

Bill Fuller, a motorcyclist from Gilbert, said it's particularly dangerous for drivers on two wheels.

"This is not about making America beautiful. It’s about life, limb and safety. If you do it on a motorcycle, it can be deadly," said Fuller, a member of ABATE South Carolina, a motorcyclist advocacy group that stands for A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments.

"These Bush Hogs (mowers), they indiscriminately throw stuff on the road and it’s hidden," he said. "The grass covers it."

Flung piles of grass and leaves present their own danger, even if there are no sharp objects in them, as they can make the roadways slippery, Yow said, noting he's seen entire roadways in his district covered when the mowers leave.

DOT, which spends roughly $20 million annually on mowing contracts, predicts the proposal would more than double the cost of those contracts. The agency does not dictate what kind of mower contractors can use.

The estimate is based on what neighboring states pay for similar contracts and how much the state has spent in the last six months on trash pickup along interstate stretches ahead of scheduled mowing, said Andy Leaphart, DOT's chief engineer for operations.

"The solution is in stopping littering," sad Allen Hutto, DOT's legislative liaison. He noted he recently picked up trash along U.S. 301 near Orangeburg as part of an agency-wide employee cleanup effort.

"No doubt, it's bad," he said of the litter problem. "Our concern is the fiscal impact."

The panel postponed voting on the proposal. Yow said he wanted to work with DOT to come up with a version that can address the problem without the cost.

The DOT has asked lawmakers for $10 million to expand the agency's trash pickup efforts. It spent $370,000 over the last half of 2019 — when the growing season was winding down — for the pilot program on interstates only, according to the agency.

Litter on South Carolina's roadways has long been an eyesore — and an embarrassment.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

An offhand comment by a famous football coach 21 years ago launched the anti-litter nonprofit Palmetto Pride, funded by fees, which attempted to change South Carolinians' propensity to toss their trash out the window.

Before coaching a single game for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Lou Holtz told a reporter South Carolinians must have the cleanest cars in the nation because all their trash is on the ground. It was a first impression that mortified officials in a state with the slogan "Smiling Faces. Beautiful Places."

Two decades later, volunteers and inmate crews simply can't keep up with the trash.

Last month alone, the state's 22 inmate litter crews picked up nearly 9,400 bags of trash along 760 miles. In 2019, they picked up more than 110,000 bags of trash total. The program, which requires one officer per crew, costs Corrections about $1 million a year, according to the state prisons agency.

In 2015, then-Gov. Nikki Haley announced an agreement between DOT and Corrections that included coordinating trash pickups ahead of scheduled mowing. But there are limitations to inmate crews, and people are tossing more trash than they can collect, DOT officials said Tuesday.

The irony is that efforts to keep roadsides looking clean are creating more problems, said Chad Fuller, a Columbia attorney for ABATE.

He's representing a motorcyclist who went down in Horry County last October, fracturing his leg in four places, after hitting a chunk of grass thrown on the road by a mower. His medical expenses top $400,000, Fuller said.

"On a lot of our rural roads, especially, they come across debris in the roadway put there by a contractor who's supposed to make the roadway safe," he said. "That's counter-intuitive."