President Trump singles out SC Sen Tim Scott for telling him first, 'You did nothing wrong'

As President Donald Trump basked in his impeachment acquittal Thursday, he singled out and personally thanked South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott for being the first to call and tell him, "You did nothing wrong."

The adulation came early in Trump's White House victory speech, roughly 13 minutes into his remarks.

After Trump praised members of his legal team and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, he noted Scott's early support and belief in his innocence.

"Tim Scott. I don't know if Tim's here," Trump said, making a quick glance around the room.

"But he said 'sir' — first one to call me. 'Sir, I read the transcript. You did nothing wrong,'" Trump recounted.

"And Mitch," Trump said, looking at McConnell as he continued talking about Scott's loyalty. "He stayed there right from the beginning, he never changed."

When reached for comment about the president's claims, Scott's office confirmed the senator had conveyed his support for the president shortly after reading the July 25 transcript of the president's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, Scott's office said the support was conveyed to the president over lunch on an unrelated matter and did not happen over the phone.

Scott did not attend Thursday's event at the White House, which Trump characterized as a celebration.

"We have something that just worked out. It worked out. We went through hell, unfairly. Did nothing wrong. Did nothing wrong," Trump said of the impeachment process.

In his nationally televised remarks, the president did not mention U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., among "his great group of warriors" in his comments, but moments later the president did apologize for missing a few names of supporters.

Scott's shout-out and Graham's omission were unexpected, given that Graham has been the more vocal and visible Trump defender on the impeachment issue.

Scott did pen an op-ed that ran on Fox News on Jan. 22 in which he wrote Democrats voted to impeach the president because they cannot win in 2020. But for months, Graham had been calling the impeachment inquiry "a sham."

Graham's office did not say if the senator had been invited to the event, only that the "Senate got out yesterday afternoon" and did not disclose where he was Thursday.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Thursday marked the second time this week that Scott has received presidential praise on a national stage. At Tuesday's State of the Union address, Trump praised Scott for spearheading the "Opportunity Zones" tax breaks meant to spur development in impoverished neighborhoods.

There were other South Carolinians at the Thursday news event, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

South Carolina Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson was in the audience as well in the crowded East Room of the White House.

Wilson was invited as one of 21 GOP state attorneys general who filed a "Friend of the Senate" letter outlining what they said were the legal flaws in the impeachment.

The group called the process a "perilous partisan move by the Democrats to use the impeachment of President Trump as a political weapon to destroy a cornerstone of the Constitution: the separation of powers."

The White House invited Wilson to attend in a phone call late Wednesday, his office said.