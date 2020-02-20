President Trump holding North Charleston campaign rally on eve of SC Democratic primary

Continuing a habit for his 2020 re-election bid, President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally that coincides with a Democratic primary or caucus, this time next week in South Carolina.

Trump's "Keep America Great Rally" will take place Friday night, Feb. 28 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The appearance comes the night before Democrats vote statewide that Saturday in the nation's first in the South primary.

Capacity for a concert at the coliseum is 13,295 people. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the rally scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The visit was announced Thursday evening by Trump's re-election campaign, coming two days after the president hinted he would travel to South Carolina.

"Look, we have a big voice, and we might as well use it," he told reporters Tuesday.

Trump's pace has put him shadowing the Democrats' calendar as they move around the country in states holding primary or caucus selections including Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Drew McKissick, chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, said Trump's presence would be a welcome change in the state.

"We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to South Carolina. For more than a year, Democrats have been running all across our state trying to sell a radical socialist agenda, but nobody's buying. Now we get to hear directly from President Trump about why his conservative vision is a much better fit for the Palmetto State," McKissick said in a statement.

The Friday night start time is sure to draw a large crowd, but it could also bring traffic and rush hour headaches around the coliseum and nearby interstate due to security required for the visit.

Appearing in Charleston also gives Trump the chance to take aim at Democratic 1st District U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who voted in favor of his impeachment.

We’re proud to welcome @realDonaldTrump to SC for a Keep America Great rally next Friday. After three years of tremendous economic growth, a strengthened military, and nearly 200 new judges, we aren’t tired of winning yet! FREE tickets here: https://t.co/Ex3vT4O1Xr — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 20, 2020

The president's visit is the third time the Charleston region has received attention from the White House in as many months. Vice President Mike Pence was at The Citadel last week, while First Lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence toured Joint Base Charleston and spoke to military families in October.