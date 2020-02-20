You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
hot top story

President Trump holding North Charleston campaign rally on eve of SC Democratic primary

  • Updated
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' sticky health debate; Trump's rally

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix.

 Rick Scuteri

Continuing a habit for his 2020 re-election bid, President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally that coincides with a Democratic primary or caucus, this time next week in South Carolina.

Trump's "Keep America Great Rally" will take place Friday night, Feb. 28 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The appearance comes the night before Democrats vote statewide that Saturday in the nation's first in the South primary.

Capacity for a concert at the coliseum is 13,295 people. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the rally scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The visit was announced Thursday evening by Trump's re-election campaign, coming two days after the president hinted he would travel to South Carolina.

"Look, we have a big voice, and we might as well use it," he told reporters Tuesday.

Trump's pace has put him shadowing the Democrats' calendar as they move around the country in states holding primary or caucus selections including Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Drew McKissick, chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, said Trump's presence would be a welcome change in the state.

"We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to South Carolina. For more than a year, Democrats have been running all across our state trying to sell a radical socialist agenda, but nobody's buying. Now we get to hear directly from President Trump about why his conservative vision is a much better fit for the Palmetto State," McKissick said in a statement.

The Friday night start time is sure to draw a large crowd, but it could also bring traffic and rush hour headaches around the coliseum and nearby interstate due to security required for the visit.

Appearing in Charleston also gives Trump the chance to take aim at Democratic 1st District U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who voted in favor of his impeachment. 

The president's visit is the third time the Charleston region has received attention from the White House in as many months. Vice President Mike Pence was at The Citadel last week, while First Lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence toured Joint Base Charleston and spoke to military families in October.

Reach Caitlin Byrd at 843-937-5590 and follow her on Twitter @MaryCaitlinByrd.

Tags

Political Reporter

Caitlin Byrd is a political reporter at The Post and Courier and author of the Palmetto Politics newsletter. Before moving to Charleston in 2016, her byline appeared in the Asheville Citizen-Times. To date, Byrd has won 17 awards for her work.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News