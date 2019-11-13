COLUMBIA — A long-simmering tussle between South Carolina's two African American members of Congress over how to tackle poverty escalated Wednesday, as House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn introduced a bill to fix what he views as problems with the "opportunity zones" initiative U.S. Sen. Tim Scott shepherded through Congress.

The legislation offers Clyburn, D-Columbia, an opportunity to address the criticism he has repeatedly directed at the program, which provides tax incentives for developers to invest in economically distressed areas.

That critique has primarily been that those who need help the most, aren't getting it.

"From the start, I’ve raised concerns that the Opportunity Zone incentive would turn out to be a tax credit for rich investors with limited benefits for low-income communities," Clyburn said in a statement announcing the bill.

"This program needs to be tweaked if it is to accomplish its stated purpose, and this legislation makes the necessary reforms to ensure it is making an impact in the communities that need investments the most," he added.

Clyburn's proposed changes would seek to nix zones he contends are not truly impoverished. It would prohibit investments in certain developments such as casinos, stadiums, parking lots or luxury apartments and ensure the incentives only go to new investments within the zones, not projects that were already underway.

The bill tracks with similar legislation introduced in the Senate last week by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who has also expressed concerns about potential abuse of the tax incentives.

Scott swiftly hit back, calling the revamp idea a "misguided attempt by Congressional Democrats" that would "wreck the Opportunity Zone initiative under the guise of ‘improvement'" and "needlessly punish low-income communities who are hoping to use Opportunity Zones to transform areas left behind."

The Republican senator argued the proposal would wipe out multiple zones with high poverty rates. He took particular umbrage with the inclusion of "health centers" as one type of business that could no longer qualify for the tax incentives under Clyburn's proposal.

"This is absolutely egregious, as we should be looking for ways to help improve the health of folks living in zones where the average life expectancy is three years shorter than the national average and the average obesity rate is significantly higher than the national average," Scott said.

The dispute lays bare stark ideological differences between the two South Carolina lawmakers over whether government or the private sector is more effective at combating poverty.

Earlier this year, Clyburn panned opportunity zones as "a bunch of smoke and mirrors" that would only benefit investors.

The Columbia Democrat has instead focused much of his efforts on pumping more government funds into persistently poor areas through his "10-20-30" formula, which calls for directing at least 10 percent of public money to areas where 20 percent or more of the population has lived below the poverty line for the past 30 years.

Critics of the opportunity zone initiative have raised concerns that some of the census tracts selected by governors and locally elected officials are not truly distressed and could lead to gentrification without measures to ensure more affordable housing.

For example, a thriving area of downtown Charleston got opportunity zone status thanks to College of Charleston students driving down the average household income.

Other recent revelations include a ProPublica report that billionaire Dan Gilbert used relationships in the White House to secure opportunity zone status for wealthy areas of downtown Detroit, thereby boosting his own real estate empire.

Scott conceded that some governors chose their zones in a way he did not agree with, though he claimed those issues have mostly stemmed from Democratic officials. Regardless, he argued Clyburn's bill uses too broad of a brush in addressing the issue and is an attempt to "to damage the program for purely partisan reasons."

Scott worked with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to include the opportunity zones measure in the broader tax bill that passed through Congress in 2017.

In an interview last week with The Post and Courier, Booker acknowledged shortcomings of the current opportunity zones legislation that need fixes.

"There's lots of examples of it working, but there are definitely abuses where people are making areas that do not need incentives and developers are making a quick real estate play and getting better dollars," Booker said.

"So what I can say is that it's the right idea that doesn't have the accountability measures to prevent a bad president from not doing it right," Booker added.

Scott and Booker introduced their own bill earlier this year to require the U.S. treasury secretary to collect data on the progress of opportunity zones and issue a report to Congress — a measure Scott cites as an example of a more constructive way to scrutinize the program.

"Instead of trying to take down Opportunity Zones because of their distaste for President Trump and our successful tax reform package, I invite Democrats to come to the table and work together on a path forward," Scott said.