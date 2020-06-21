Powerful SC lawmaker fighting for political life in combative GOP primary runoff

COLUMBIA — While the vast majority of Statehouse incumbents cruised to primary victories earlier this month, one of South Carolina's most influential legislators found himself headed to a perilous runoff and has spent the past week fighting for his political life.

S.C. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin garnered just 40 percent of the vote in a three-way GOP primary for the Horry County seat he's held since 1993, forcing him into a combative head-to-head showdown against financial adviser John Gallman.

Rankin has emphasized his experience and influence as a boon for the district and has featured a photo of himself with President Donald Trump in TV ads to underscore his Republican bona fides.

Gallman, meanwhile, has framed the race as an opportunity to "drain the swamp" and end "good old boy backroom deals" and is running on a staunchly social conservative platform.

While the race has shifted into high gear as Rankin and Gallman dash from door to door emphasizing local issues, the contest has the potential to shake up South Carolina's political order far beyond the district's locus of Myrtle Beach and Conway, eliciting an exorbitant influx of outside money in the home stretch.

A Rankin loss would eliminate one of powerful S.C. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman's closest allies, further ebbing away at the influence of an old guard coalition that had already been shrinking in recent years.

Senate insiders expect it would also boost the odds of controversial legislation, like banning abortion or selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper, passing the chamber next year unless Democrats are able to flip GOP-held seats in November.

"This race has tremendous impacts on the makeup of the leadership of the Senate," said S.C. GOP strategist Dave Wilson, adding that if state Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, replaces Rankin as judiciary chairman "you will see a flow of bills going through the South Carolina Senate that have not gotten the same attention with current leadership."

Aggressive campaigning

Rankin would not be the first longtime Republican state senator in South Carolina to get taken down by a conservative primary challenger in recent years.

In 2016, financial adviser Wes Climer ended Senate Banking Committee Chairman Wes Hayes' political career after the Rock Hill Republican had spent more than three decades climbing the ranks.

Even more ominously for Rankin, his predecessor as chairman of Senate Judiciary, Larry Martin of Pickens, failed to build on his 45 percent total in the first round of his GOP primary that same year and fell to businessman Rex Rice in the runoff.

As is often the case in competitive primaries, the contest has gotten increasingly personal, aggressive and expensive in the closing weeks, featuring a flood of attack ads, deceptive flyers appearing on windshields and pop-up websites fueled by untraceable dark money.

"Horry County citizens are tired of floods, and I hope they will reject the flood of over $1 million in out-of-state dark money that has poured in here," Rankin said. "They have their own agenda that I don't believe is in keeping with the voices of Horry County, who know me and know how we've accomplished so much together."

Anti-abortion activists have taken to standing on the side of busy roads in the district holding signs that say, "Luke Rankin is not pro-life" — a claim Rankin denies, insisting he supports the so-called "heartbeat bill" to cut the legal limit for abortions from 20 weeks into pregnancy to about six.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

In recent days, domestic abuse allegations against Gallman from his ex-wife resurfaced in court records reported by the Myrtle Beach Sun News and the Horry Independent.

Gallman has denied the accusations, which include claims he beat his then-wife in front of their child, broke her finger and hired a private investigator to track her.

Rankin latched on to the story, saying it highlighted Gallman's "pattern of instability" and "erratic behavior." He sent a letter to Gallman demanding he publicly release a court-ordered mental evaluation. Gallman declined.

"Luke Rankin will do anything in his power to distract voters from his terrible voting record," Gallman said.

Big Business vs. Trial Lawyers

Four years after Martin's loss, two of the major interest groups that clashed in his primary — big business groups for him; trial lawyers against him — are now back at it on opposite sides of the Rankin race.

The two well-funded groups are often in conflict on issues before the judiciary committee, like legal liability for businesses. As a personal injury attorney, Rankin is viewed as friendlier to the trial lawyers.

"It seems like he's not fully interested in the interests of the business community," said S.C. Chamber or Commerce President Ted Pitts. "Larry Martin would listen to the business community. He wouldn't do everything that we asked him to do, but he would listen to both sides and try to do what's in the best interests of South Carolina."

Notably absent from the race has been Gov. Henry McMaster, who has clashed with Rankin on several issues in recent years, particularly on the sale of Santee Cooper and the rejected appointment of one of McMaster's friends, former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon, to chair the state-owned utility's board.

Rankin has pulled off a reelection with gubernatorial opposition before. In 2016, then-Gov. Nikki Haley called Rankin a Democrat as she actively campaigned for his GOP primary opponent, Scott Pyle. Rankin went on to win by 11 percent.

But McMaster is especially popular among Horry County Republicans, one of his strongest areas of the state in his own GOP primary in 2018, and could provide a valuable boost in a closer race.

In a last-ditch attempt to win McMaster over, Rankin and Leatherman asked the governor to throw his support behind Rankin in the final week of the race, but he rebuffed the request, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Rankin has received some support from other elected officials. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham endorsed him, as did several local GOP lawmakers, including state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch of Murrells Inlet and state Reps. Alan Clemmons of Myrtle Beach and Heather Ammons Crawford of Socastee.

In his endorsement video, Graham described Rankin using some of the same language he deployed to defend himself against his own right-wing GOP primary challengers: "a solid conservative who knows how to get things done."