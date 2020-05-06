Potential VP pick Stacey Abrams to speak at virtual Charleston Forum

COLUMBIA — Former Georgia state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be the next virtual speaker for the annual Charleston Forum, adding to a string of recent public appearances as she lobbies to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate.

"Stacey Abrams provides a powerful voice on many issues," said Brian Duffy, CEO of the Charleston Forum, which was founded in 2016 to discuss race relations in the aftermath of the Emanuel AME Church shooting and has been moved online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After serving as the Georgia House minority leader for six years, Abrams narrowly lost the 2018 Georgia governor's race to Republican Brian Kemp, though she famously declined to concede because she argued that the election had not been fair.

That race significantly elevated Abrams' national profile, but she turned down requests from some Democrats to follow it up by running for U.S. Senate, instead launching a voting rights group called Fair Fight.

In recent months, she has actively encouraged Biden to pick her as his running mate, an unusually public strategy in a courting process that is typically conducted behind closed doors.

She has become a regular presence on cable news shows and in magazine features, touting her own qualifications. Among other recent events where Abrams has appeared, the New Hampshire Democratic Party announced Tuesday that she will be the opening speaker for their upcoming virtual state convention.

Biden pledged during the competitive Democratic primary to pick a woman as his running mate, and he has been pressured by some party officials and activists to specifically choose an African American woman.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Those officials include South Carolina's longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat from Columbia, who played an instrumental role in Biden's resounding win in the Palmetto State's "First in the South" primary that gave the former vice president a surge of momentum at a crucial moment.

"I’m among those who feel that it would be great for him to select a woman of color," Clyburn told NBC News last month. "But that is not a must."

But in an interview with The Financial Times in March, Clyburn suggested he has doubts about Abrams' experience, instead pointing to other contenders like U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Clyburn kicked off the Charleston Forum himself last month, offering his thoughts on how the coronavirus pandemic has underscored racial disparities.

A spokesman for Abrams indicated that she would be focusing on many of the same issues.

“With COVID-19 devastating communities of color in Georgia and across the nation, Leader Abrams is grateful to The Charleston Forum for the invitation to discuss how underinvestment led to the racial health disparities we see today, and how our nation’s leaders can help those bearing the brunt of the crisis," spokesman Michael Holloman said.

The general public can register for Abrams' webinar at thecharlestonforum.com/webinars. The event will be at 4 p.m. May 13.