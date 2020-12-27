Pollsters grapple with miss in SC's Graham, Harrison Senate race

COLUMBIA — In the months leading up to South Carolina's 2020 U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, public polls repeatedly indicated it would be more competitive than any statewide contest here in years, with the two candidates often coming up tied or close to it.

Instead, Graham ended up cruising to a comfortable victory by more than 10 percentage points, forcing pollsters to begin considering how they could have missed the outcome by so much. Even Graham, while confident of reelection, did not expect to come out with a double-digit margin of victory.

A full analysis of where exactly the breakdown occurred will take many more months of data collection and dissection to complete. But the statisticians who oversee the polls do have a few preliminary theories about some of the factors that may have contributed to it.

The first possibility some point to is that Graham enjoyed a strong closing month of the race that helped him lock down a contingent of wary Republican voters who had previously been skeptical of him.

Graham chaired the successful confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's final Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, which spurred a sharp spike in fundraising for his campaign that allowed him to outspend Harrison over the crucial final few weeks of the race. A rally with Vice President Mike Pence also helped cement his ties to Trump.

Morning Consult's final poll a few days out from the race gave Graham a narrow two-point lead. But that already represented a four-point swing in Graham's favor from the firm's previous poll a few weeks earlier.

That could suggest any lingering concern among GOP base voters may have dimmed toward the end, prompting the vast majority of them to pick both Trump and Graham, said Steffen Weiss, the firm's associate vice president of research science.

"The polling was pretty consistently in Trump's favor and it was Graham that was really underperforming in the polls," Weiss said. "So it looked to us like Republican voters were maybe not that happy with Graham as a candidate during the campaign, but then when it came to actually casting their vote, they came home."

One of the only polls that came close to nailing the result was from Starboard Communications, a firm run by GOP strategist Walter Whetsell, who was managing a pro-Graham super PAC. But even Whetsell's polls, which found a nine-point lead for Graham in the final days before the race, had seen a much closer race just a few weeks earlier.

Whetsell posited that part of Graham's late boost may have been due to GOP backlash against Harrison's efforts to elevate the profile of Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe in an attempt to siphon off conservative votes from Graham, a move that even some of Graham's most vocal conservative critics slammed as "deceptive."

"I can't tell you how many times I heard 'These guys think I'm a moron to fall for that,' " Whetsell said.

Still, unlike Whetsell, most pollsters did not catch the full extent of Graham's rise and do not dispute the fact that there were other underlying faults with their approach. They specifically pointed to one of the most consistent challenges of election polling: predicting which voters will actually show up and which won't.

In a post-election op-ed for the LA Times, Quinnipiac University polling director Doug Schwartz noted that "election polls have never been perfect, nor should that be expected."

"Uncertainty is part of the equation — whether because of the margin of error, who turns out to vote or the number of undecided voters," Schwartz wrote. "And this year had more than its fair share of unpredictability, with a global pandemic, record voter turnout and major procedural changes in the way Americans voted with mail-in ballots."

South Carolina makes it more difficult than some other states because voters do not register by party, meaning researchers have to rely on a combination of what respondents tell them, primary voting history and other demographic filters that make it likely they trend toward one party or the other.

Pollsters try to predict what the demographics of the electorate will be based on history, and then use that prediction to create a representative sample and weight segments of voters based on how many of them they expect to show up. But that becomes more difficult in high-turnout elections like 2020, when some voters are showing up for the first time.

"The results are sensitive to the weights, and there's no perfect way to do weighting because we don't know exactly what the electorate is going to look like because the voting hasn't happened yet," said Peter Francia, the director of East Carolina University's Center for Survey Research.

A final complication, Francia said, may be that certain segments of the electorate are more suspicious than others of taking surveys and polls. If any substantial number of Trump voters are systematically rejecting poll calls, that could skew the results.

Much like after the 2016 election, many pollsters said they would evaluate their results for months to come to consider how they may be able to improve.

"Every pollster I know just wants to get it right," Francia said. "I think you learn each time, so hopefully 2022 will look more like 2018 in the accuracy of midterm election polling and then we'll look ahead to 2024."