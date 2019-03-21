Shattering the assumption that America's gun control debate is doomed to political deadlock, a new poll has found an overwhelming majority of South Carolinians — both Republicans and Democrats — support legislation that would require background checks for gun purchases, even if it takes longer than three days.
A Winthrop University poll of 1,007 South Carolina residents found 80 percent of respondents said they would be in favor of closing the so-called "Charleston loophole" that allowed a self-avowed white supremacist to purchase the gun used in the 2015 Emanuel AME Church murders.
Though the gunman had an arrest record for drug use — a prohibiting factor that should have barred him from buying a firearm — he was able to purchase a .45-caliber Glock when his FBI background check was not completed within the three-day deadline.
The poll results released early Thursday found 80 percent of Republicans surveyed said they would support the expanded background check effort, compared to the 83 percent of Democrats polled.
"There's really no division by party on this," poll director Scott Huffmon told The Post and Courier. "Where the division is, is with the party elites like elected officials and campaign leaders. Among regular people, though, folks in South Carolina are overwhelmingly in favor of requiring a completed background check before somebody can take a gun home."
The college in Rock Hill randomly dialed and questioned residents in South Carolina from Feb. 17 - March 12, before the recent mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 50 people dead.
The poll results carry an error margin of plus or minus 3.1 percent. Winthrop University is the most consistent surveyor of voter moods in South Carolina, issuing its polls several times a year.
The findings come at a time when gun control legislation has simultaneously made historic strides and sputtered to gain traction.
Last month, Congress passed the most sweeping gun control legislation in a generation when it advanced two separate measures to strengthen gun background checks. One of them was the Enhanced Background Checks Act, which seeks to extend the length of FBI background checks for gun purchases from three days to 10.
Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, was the bill's primary sponsor. Fellow South Carolina Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston joined Clyburn as a co-sponsor of the bill, along with Republican Rep. Peter King of New York.
Since the bill's passage in the House, both Clyburn and Cunningham have publicly urged their colleagues in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to take up the bill by holding press conferences and penning op-eds.
In a March 4 Washington Post op-ed, the trio of lawmakers accused Republicans of being out of touch with the American public on this issue.
"It's time for Republicans to recognize that their opposition to common-sense gun reforms is out of step with the will of the public and enact these solutions," the congressmen wrote.
President Donald Trump has promised to veto the background check bills if they make it to his desk.
In the S.C. General Assembly, a bill that seeks to extend the FBI background check period from three days to five days — half the length of time being proposed by federal lawmakers — is scheduled to get a hearing Thursday morning by the state's Senate Judiciary Committee.
State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, is the bill's primary sponsor and has been filing a version of it every legislative session since the shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church, where nine black parishioners were gunned down, including the church's pastor the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was also a state senator.
"We could do this if people could keep an open mind, but when it comes to the issue of guns, elected officials feel like they can't explain the bill to the radical right," Kimpson said the evening before the hearing for his bill.
Huffmon said there's a real political fear, especially among Republicans, to alienate potential voters on the issue of guns.
"If you are afraid of getting primaried, and having your opponent funded by the NRA or someone else who would maybe wrongly paint your vote on something like this as, 'Oh they don’t protect gun rights,' you potentially open yourself up," Huffmon said.
He added, "The thinking is, 'Why anger the extreme of your party if you don't have to?' But on this one thing, everybody agrees on it. Nobody is marching with signs saying don't close the Charleston loophole."
Each year, Kimpson said he has seen slow but steady progress on getting his bill closer to passage. The first time he introduced the legislation in 2016, there was no bipartisan support for it. This time, Senate Bill 154 is co-sponsored by state Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster.
Asked if he thinks the latest survey results might create political momentum behind his efforts, Kimpson said he's skeptical because it's a familiar finding.
In October 2015, a Winthrop poll found 80 percent of South Carolinians supported requiring a completed background check for a gun purchase.
"Leadership in House and Senate takes orders from the NRA and Chamber of Commerce," Kimpson said.