In South Carolina — the state where historians estimate almost half of all enslaved Africans entered the United States — a new poll has found an overwhelming majority of voters do not favor reparations for the descendants of slaves.
A Winthrop University poll released Thursday found 59 percent of South Carolina residents would not support the idea of paying money to the descendants of American slaves as a way to address the harm caused by centuries of slavery and legal discrimination.
The findings were far more divided when broken down by race and political ideology.
Nearly eight out of 10 Republican respondents opposed the idea of reparations, compared with 63 percent of Democrats.
Meanwhile, nearly three-quarters of African Americans, or 72 percent, said financial reparations should be made. Only 15 percent of whites agreed.
The college in Rock Hill randomly dialed and questioned 942 state residents March 30 to April 13 for its survey. The findings have a 3.2 percent margin of error. Winthrop University is the most consistent surveyor of voter moods in South Carolina, conducting several polls each year.
Scott Huffmon, the poll's director, said he used an identical question about reparations from a national poll to try to gauge where South Carolinians stand relative to the nation at large. Reparations have emerged as a niche campaign issue for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.
In the national May 2016 Marist poll, 68 percent of respondents said they would not favor reparations.
"It has a lot to do with people's thoughts about the concept of long-term, generational impact versus lift-yourself-up-by-your-own-bootstraps capitalism," Huffmon said of the results.
If a person believes African Americans have been disproportionately harmed by slavery, Huffmon explained, and if they believe the decades of racism and prejudice that followed the end of slavery resulted in significant societal barriers for African Americans to build wealth, then that person likely supports reparations.
"On the other hand, if you believe we all hold our own destiny in our hands, that your success should depend on your own hard work and society should not be trying to make up for something that hasn't been around for hundreds of years, then you're probably against reparations," Huffmon said.
South Carolina has attempted to address its ties to slavery. Last summer, Charleston City Council members voted to apologize for the city's role in slavery. The resolution, which passed with a 7-5 vote, also called for the creation of an office of racial reconciliation, among other goals.
However, the resolution did not include reparations, which some community members sought.
Given South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary status and its large African-American bloc of Democratic primary voters, the state will give a strong bounce to whoever wins. The poll's findings suggest it would be politically savvy for Democratic candidates to support reparations — or at least be open to the discussion — to woo primary voters here.
Already, a handful of candidates have said they would support a House bill that would create a commission to study the issue of reparations.
The idea has long been pushed in Congress but has failed to gain traction.
Former congressman John Conyers of Michigan introduced legislation in every Congress from 1989 onward to establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans. This year, the bill was introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.
The Democratic presidential candidates who have voiced support for providing compensation to people hurt by discriminatory policies like slavery and Jim Crow laws include U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California; and self-help guru Marianne Williamson.
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke has said he would support the creation of a House a commission to study reparations. Warren has suggested expanding reparations to Native Americans.
Castro has been one of the most vocal candidates on the issue. While speaking at the National Action Network conference earlier this month, Castro said, "Our country will never truly heal until we address the original sin of slavery."
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, when asked about his position on reparations during a CNN town hall in February, said, "What does that mean? What do they mean? I'm not sure anyone's very clear." Sanders did not support reparations during his 2016 presidential campaign.
He did, however, champion a single-payer "Medicare for all" health care system.
According to the Winthrop poll, South Carolinians are split on that idea — and are also torn over the direction of American health care.
The poll found 47 percent of South Carolinians oppose the idea of government-run, single-payer health insurance, while 46 percent support it.
One concept that is supported by more than half of South Carolina residents is a government-administered health plan where individuals could keep the coverage they have if they prefer. This is commonly referred to as a "public option."
The idea was first debated when lawmakers were drafting the Affordable Care Act, but it failed to make it into the final version of the law.