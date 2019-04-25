In South Carolina, the state where historians estimate almost half of all enslaved Africans entered the United States, a new poll has found an overwhelming majority of voters here do not favor reparations for the descendants of slaves.
A Winthrop University poll released Thursday found 59 percent of South Carolina residents would not support the idea of paying money to the descendants of American slaves as a way to address the harm caused by centuries of slavery and legal discrimination.
But the poll findings were far more divided when broken down by race and by political ideology.
Nearly eight out of 10 Republican respondents opposed the idea of reparations, compared to 63 percent of Democrats.
Meanwhile, nearly three-quarters of African-Americans, or 72 percent, said financial reparations should be made. Only 15 percent of whites agreed.
The college in Rock Hill randomly dialed and questioned 942 state residents from March 30 to April 13 for this poll. The findings have a 3.2 percent margin of error.
Winthrop University is the most consistent surveyor of voter moods in South Carolina, issuing its polls several times a year.
Scott Huffmon, the poll's director, said he used an identical question about reparations from a national poll to try and get an accurate gauge on where South Carolinians stand on the issue, which is emerging as somewhat of a niche campaign issue for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.
In that national May 2016 Marist poll, 68 percent of respondents said they would not favor reparations.
"It has a lot to do with people's thoughts about the concept of long-term generational impact versus lift-yourself-up-by-your-own-bootstraps capitalism," Huffmon told The Post and Courier ahead of the poll's release.
If a person believes African Americans have been disproportionately harmed by slavery, Huffmon explained, and if they believe the decades of racism and prejudice that followed the end of slavery resulted in significant societal barriers for African Americans to build wealth, then those persons are likely to support the idea of reparations.
"On the other hand, if you believe we all hold our own destiny in our hands, that your success should depend on your own hard work and society should not be trying to make up for something that hasn't been around for hundreds of years, then you're probably against reparations," Huffmon said.
The latest Winthrop poll comes at a time when the idea of reparations is emerging as a niche campaign issue for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, many of whom are spending a significant amount of time in South Carolina given its first in the South primary status and that African Americans make up a strong majority of Democratic primary voters.
In this sense, the poll's findings suggest it could be politically savvy for Democratic candidates to support reparations or at least be open to the discussion if they hope to win over South Carolina voters who tend to vote in Democratic presidential primaries.
Already, a handful of candidates have said they would support a House bill that would create a commission to study the issue of reparations.
The idea has long been pushed in Congress but has failed to gain traction.
Former Congressman John Conyers introduced legislation in every Congress from 1989 onward to establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans. This year, the bill was introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.
The Democratic presidential candidates who have voiced support for providing compensation to people hurt by discriminatory policies like slavery and Jim Crow laws include U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusettes; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California; and self-help guru Marianne Williamson.
Former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke has said he would support the creation of a House a commission to study reparations. Warren has suggested expanding reparations to Native Americans.
Castro has been one of the most vocal candidates on the issue. While speaking at the National Action Network conference earlier this month, Castro said, "Our country will never truly heal until we address the original sin of slavery."
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, when asked about his position on reparations during a CNN town hall in February, said, "What does that mean? What do they mean? I'm not sure anyone's very clear." Sanders did not support reparations during his 2016 presidential campaign.
He did, however, champion a single-payer "Medicare for all" health care system.
According to the Winthrop poll, South Carolinians are split on the idea — and are also torn over the health care direction America should take.
The poll found 47 percent of South Carolinians oppose the idea of government-run, single-payer health insurance, but 46 percent support it.
One concept that is supported by more than half of South Carolina residents is a government-administered health plan where individuals could keep the coverage they have if they prefer. This is commonly referred to as a "public option."
The idea was first debated when lawmakers were drafting the Affordable Care Act, but it failed to make it into the final version of the law.