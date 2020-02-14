Poll finds women voters over 50 in SC concerned about division but disagree on top issues

Chris Volf, 74, has a lot on her mind heading into the 2020 election.

She's agonizing over which Democrat will get her vote in South Carolina's Feb. 29 presidential primary. She's concerned about what will happen to the nation's health care system. And, most of all, she's worried about the direction of the country if there isn't a course correction.

"Will I vote? You betcha!" the Moncks Corner resident said. "This is an opportunity to create change of some size, shape or form."

She's not alone.

A new AARP poll, shared first with The Post and Courier on Friday, shows women over 50 in South Carolina are eager to participate in the upcoming elections.

The survey found nearly eight in 10 women over 50 who identify as Democrats in South Carolina say they will definitely cast a ballot in two weeks.

The numbers are part of AARP's "She's the Difference" series of surveys that explores the priorities and concerns of female voters over 50.

The survey, conducted by The Harris Poll between Dec. 5 and Dec. 25, asked 1,000 South Carolina women age 50 and older what they see as the three most important issues facing the country.

Thirty-four percent said health care; 27 percent said terrorism and national security. Immigration was the third, cited by 26 percent.

The findings were far more divided when broken down by political ideology.

Democrats were more inclined to cite health care (42 percent), the environment and climate change (27 percent) and guns (27 percent) as top issues facing the country.

Republican respondents were significantly more likely to cite immigration (42 percent), along with terrorism and national security (39 percent).

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The poll also revealed a different perspective of the world between African American women and white women in the state.

While both groups listed health care as the top issue, black women put guns as their No. 2 issue (29 percent). School safety and crime and drug abuse were tied for the third-most important issue to African American women.

Division looms large.

While many women in the state are eager to participate in the upcoming elections this year, they also said they are heading to the polls deeply dissatisfied with the current state of politics.

Some 81 percent said people pay too much attention to what divides American rather than what unites the country.

"Having difference of opinion is what makes Democracy work," said Judy Peper, a 66-year-old who works part-time for a catering company in the Charleston area. "It's the insulting, the derogatory, the racially charged conversations that are polarizing us."

Volf, who lives in Moncks Corner, said she worries the country has been "hijacked on either end of the political spectrum."

When it came to the Democratic respondents' preference in the presidential election, Joe Biden was the overwhelming favorite in the Palmetto State. Forty-three percent of respondents said they would vote for the former vice president.

The next-closest candidates were Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Tom Steyer, who both had 9 percent.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who has since dropped out of the race, garnered 7 percent of support.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sandres rounded out the top five, with 6 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted before the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary, where Buttigieg and Sanders secured wins in the lead-off caucus and primary states.