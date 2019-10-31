COLUMBIA — South Carolina politicians picking university trustees and having a governor lead college boards invites scrutiny from accreditors worried about outside influences on university decisions, experts told a state Senate panel Thursday.

South Carolina is one of four states that elects college trustees, consultants from the Association of Governing Boards of College and Universities testified. No other state is like South Carolina in having the governor as the ex-officio chairman of college boards.

Because state politicians play a role in college board governance "much more directly in South Carolina than in any other state," trustees feel beholden to the lawmakers who elect and back them, former association president Richard Legon testified.

"This flies in the face of independence," he said, adding that the state's system of choosing trustees puts S.C colleges in the "crosshairs" of accreditors.

The University of South Carolina is facing sanctions from accreditors in December following Gov. Henry McMaster's involvement in the school's presidential search that ended with the controversial hiring of Bob Caslen. The former West Point superintendent was elected by an 11-8 vote in July after McMaster called trustees.

South Carolina's largest college is not expected to lose its accreditation, a death penalty for any college because it could no longer offer student federal financial aid or receive federal research grants. The school faces a possible warning or could be placed on watch, a potential embarrassment for a state flagship university.

Association of Governing Boards consultants, hired by USC as it prepares for an accreditation fight, testified before senators considering a bill to cut the school's 20-member board nearly in half.

The consultants did not speak Thursday about the board's size but about how trustees work based on how they win the job.

USC's board acts more like a legislative body than a group whose main focus is the well-being of the school, Legon testified.

Trustees must lobby lawmakers every four years to win their seats. Eight USC board seats are up election next year. College boards in most states are chosen by the governor, association senior consultant Ellen Chaffee testified.

Trustees also share "inappropriate" emails with legislators about whether certain students get enrolled at the college, Chaffee and Legon testified.

The current system makes achieving racial and gender diversity on boards nearly impossible, she said. Fourteen of the 16 elected USC board members are white men.

"This is a liability that does not serve the state well," she said.

Legon and Chaffee suggested lawmakers consider changing how trustees are chosen to cut out politics.

"You cannot take the political out of it," Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Hartsville Democrat on the panel, replied.

The consultants also suggested trustee term limits, which usually are set at nine to 12 years. Several USC trustees have served for more than 25 years.

"If we are to reclaim the public's trust, we need to do different things," Chaffee said.

The Senate wants a dramatic change. If the bill sponsored by Senate President Harvey Peeler is approved, the number of elected USC trustees would drop from 16 to seven. That would be the smallest number among the state's four-year colleges and a number that board Chairman John von Lehe said would make managing such a system with eight campuses and 51,000 students difficult.

Two USC seats would remain appointed by the governor and another two would belong to the state education superintendent and alumni association president. Current elected trustees would be forced to step aside for new board elections.

The panel could vote on the bill in December or after the session starts in January, said Sen. Tom Young, an Aiken Republican who is the panel chairman.

The Senate bill is not the only post-presidential search fallout.

A separate Senate panel investigating the search meets for the first time Nov. 14. And USC's Faculty Senate gave a vote of no-confidence to the board ahead of the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges review of the school's accreditation. McMaster said he was acting in his role as chairman in lobbying trustees for a vote in Caslen in July.

Caslen, a 65-year-old retired Army general, has generally received good reviews in his first months in office. He has traveled across the state to visit USC's campuses and met with hundreds of students, faculty and community leaders.

Caslen became the favorite candidate of a majority of USC trustees despite him not having a doctorate degree and research pedigree of his predecessors. Trustees saw Caslen, a 43-year combat veteran once considered to become President Donald Trump national security adviser, as a leader who could curb costs that would halt expensive tuition hikes.