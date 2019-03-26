COLUMBIA — Supporting terrorism would become a state crime under legislation approved Tuesday by the S.C. House, which its backers say could have kept a Ladson man who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State locked up years before he pleaded guilty to a federal charge.
If it had been a state law in 2015, then-York high school student Zakaryia Abdel Abdin could have been charged with something more than illegal gun possession when an arrest revealed a plot to rob a gun store and attack military bases. Potentially, there would have been no need for the FBI to keep tabs on Abdin and eventually arrest him at the Charleston airport in April 2017 as he was boarding a flight to join the terrorist group, said House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope, R-York.
While terrorism is a state crime, plotting to commit terrorism is not, and federal authorities didn't want to pursue a case against the juvenile in 2015, said the former solicitor for York and Union counties.
"So when the smoke cleared, very little was actually done. He was detained briefly in the juvenile system," Pope said.
Abdin, now 20, was paroled in 2016 over the objections of local law enforcement.
In January 2017, when the restrictions on his release ended, Abdin started buying guns and training in combat tactics at Charleston-area shooting ranges. The American citizen was ready to wage holy war and become a martyr when agents stopped him from flying to Jordan, according to court documents.
Pope's bill makes furthering terrorism, defined as making "significant plans" or steps toward terrorism, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The sentence must be served in addition to any other crime the would-be terrorist is convicted of in the case. Anyone who raises money or collects weapons to support a terrorist operation could be convicted of supporting or concealing an act of terrorism and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
That 20-year maximum is the same length of time Abdin faces when he's sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in August to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
A sentencing date set for January was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.
The House approved the bill 104-0 last week after a floor amendment tweaked the state's existing definition of terrorism, allaying concerns by some legislators that law enforcement could broadly apply the new crimes. A routine voice vote Tuesday sent it to the Senate.
Pope first pre-filed the bill in December 2016. But the effort was delayed by the FBI's tracking of Abdin, Pope said, which meant he and law enforcement couldn't talk about the case in arguing for the legislation.