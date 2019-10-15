COLUMBIA — Former State Rep. Rick Quinn's Statehouse corruption guilty plea should be thrown out because he failed to complete a basic task — admit to the crime, a prosecutor argued before the state Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Quinn's attorney countered that the prosecutor, David Pascoe, was suffering from buyer's remorse in appealing his own negotiated plea deal because a judge did not sentence Quinn to prison.
Supreme Court justices, who will issue a ruling later, had pointed questions for both sides in the third case related to the six-year-old Statehouse probe to reach their chamber. The investigation resulted in the conviction of former House Speaker Bobby Harrell and four other lawmakers.
Justice George James asked Quinn's attorney, Matthew Richardson, if the former lawmaker admitted to a misdemeanor misconduct in office charge that was part of his 2017 plea agreement. Richardson did not answer directly.
Then Justice John Kittredge asked Richardson for a yes-or-no answer. Richardson said yes but on a limited set of facts. Chief Justice Donald Beatty interjected to ask Richardson what he meant by limited. "Your vacillation is causing us some concern," Beatty said.
Richardson said Pascoe agreed to have Quinn plead guilty to the misconduct charge, which carried a sentence of up to a year in prison, solely for failing to report on disclosure forms that he rented an office to the University of South Carolina, which lobbies the Legislature.
Pascoe argued that he would not have prosecuted Quinn for a single failure to disclose a conflict as a legislator and details of the plea were changed with the approval of the trial judge, Carmen Mullen. A misconduct in office charge involves multiple acts that Quinn failed to admit to committing, Pascoe told the justices.
Pascoe said he thought Quinn would get time behind bars after accusing Quinn of not reporting that his family's firms accepted more than $4 million from businesses and state agencies that lobby the Legislature over a seven-year period. But after he received a sentence of two years probation and 500 hours of community service in 2018, Quinn told reporters gathered at a Beaufort courthouse that Pascoe's allegations were "a lie."
Pascoe told justices he appealed his own plea deal to prevent other defendants from saying they are innocent of the crimes they admit to carrying out.
Supreme Court justices challenged Pascoe, who one called "no shrinking violet," about why he accepted a plea agreement on a single allegation.
"Technically you got what you wanted, right there, you got a guilty plea," James said. "It might have some warts on it, but you got your plea."
Pascoe said he did not get a guilty plea to the crime in the agreement hammered out with Quinn's lawyers. Pascoe requested a Supreme Court ruling that says Quinn did plead guilty to misconduct in office, a way to prevent the former lawmaker from coming back to the high court to request a reversal of his plea.
While Quinn was named a party in the appeal, Pascoe acknowledged that the real foe was Mullen. Pascoe argued that Mullen showed bias against him in not listening to his appeals, an allegation charge she denies in court filings. Mullen declined Pascoe's request to recuse herself.
Depending on how the high court rules, Quinn, a Lexington Republican who resigned from office before his guilty plea, could go to prison.
The Supreme Court could order a sentencing do-over or throw out the agreement all together. Justices also could say Mullen erred but not change the sentence or rule against Pascoe.
Quinn's attorneys argued his original deal should stand. He completed his sentence earlier this year.
The first Statehouse probe case to reach the Supreme Court involved state Attorney General Alan Wilson fighting a ruling in 2014 that stopped his investigation whether Harrell spent campaign money for personal expenses. Justices let Wilson resume his investigation, which ended with a guilty plea by Harrell. Two years later, Wilson lost a bid in the high court to regain control of the probe from Pascoe, the 1st Circuit Solicitor assigned to handle the probe after the attorney general recused his office.
The Statehouse probe has led to guilty pleas from four state lawmakers and the conviction of a fifth legislator. Charges are pending against a former state representative and Richard Quinn, the lawmaker's father who before the investigation was one of the South's most influential political kingmakers.