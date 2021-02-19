Planned Parenthood halts SC abortion services after ban takes effect, hearing scheduled

COLUMBIA — Planned Parenthood temporarily halted their abortion services in South Carolina after Gov. Henry McMaster signed a law banning the procedure for most cases on Feb. 18 as the organization waits for a federal judge to rule on their request to block the measure.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis is scheduled to hear arguments over the ban at the federal courthouse in Columbia at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19, at which point she could issue an order temporarily striking down the law as lengthier court cases over it begin.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokeswoman Molly Rivera said the organization is hopeful they will be able to restart their abortion services in Columbia and Charleston this afternoon after the hearing. The clinics had already been preparing for the possibility of the bill becoming law this week, Rivera added.

In the meantime, Rivera said their clinics are still providing other reproductive health services, including birth control, sexually transmitted infection screenings and treatment, and cancer screenings. Rivera initially said the clinics would be closed before later clarifying that only abortion services were halted.

There is only one other abortion clinic in South Carolina, operated by the Greenville Women's Clinic, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

The legislation, known by supporters as the "fetal heartbeat" bill, bans abortions after around six to eight weeks of pregnancy. McMaster’s signature adds South Carolina to close to a dozen other states that have approved similar bills, all of which have moved into court challenges.

Doctors who violate the law would be guilty of a felony, subject to a $10,000 fine and a maximum prison sentence of two years.

Dr. Katherine Farris, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said the law "will pose a serious threat to South Carolinians’ health and bodily autonomy."

State Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office "will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.