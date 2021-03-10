Plan giving state elections agency more power over counties approved in SC House

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House approved a bill March 10 that would give the state election agency more power over counties to ensure a uniform process at ballot boxes.

Lawmakers voted 84-36, largely along party lines, in favor of the measure proposed by S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, after stripping a different part of the bill that would have expanded the five-member state Election Commission with four new members appointed by the Legislature.

The bill, H.3444, would empower the State Elections Commission to "supervise and standardize the performance, conduct, and practices" of county election commissions and "ensure those boards’ compliance with applicable state or federal law or State Election Commission policies, procedures, and regulations."

The vote came despite concerns from some county election officials that the measure would jeopardize their flexibility to take their own actions to fit their unique needs. In a letter to lawmakers last month, Charleston County’s elections board chairwoman, Christie Companion Varnado, wrote that "one size does not always fit all."

Those concerns were amplified by several Democratic lawmakers during an hour-long debate on the House floor.

State Rep. Chandra Dillard, D-Greenville, said she worried the measure would overstep the notion of "home rule" — letting local governments set the laws that they think best first their own counties and cities.

"What I'm hearing here is that means this board of five members — four of which would be Republican, one would be a Democrat, appointed by the governor — will now have control pretty much of all the elections across the state," said state Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Columbia.

"I don't know if 'control' is the exact word," Jordan responded. "We are creating a centralized authority for the issues that come up, but we're not taking away the sincere need for the county election commissions and how they operate."

Other Democrats suggested that they feared Republicans would use the broader authority at the state level to make changes that benefit their party later down the line.

State Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, emphasized that the legislation does not specify any other election changes and the General Assembly could do that at a later date. But state Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, said the lack of clarity about how the state might use the expanded authority in the future "is why there's so much skepticism."

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster threw his weight behind the bill in a letter to lawmakers on March 9, saying it "will enhance accountability at the State Election Commission and safeguard the voting process against the threat of fraud, which — if left unchecked — could do permanent damage to our republican form of government."

After a perfunctory final vote, the bill will now head over to the Senate, where some Republicans expect it will be greeted with more skepticism than it encountered in the House.

State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, has proposed a different bill that would make less substantial changes to the election process, letting the Senate confirm the governor’s appointees to the Election Commission but maintaining the commission’s current level of authority over the counties.

"I think it’s important to keep the ultimate authority at the county level," Campsen said. "Some do it better than others, but I think having those local officials conducting their elections mean they know what their counties need better than someone statewide."

The House removed a provision of Lucas' bill that would have expanded the election commission to nine members, with four appointed by the Legislature in addition to the five appointed by the governor, which Lucas had initially said was intended to maintain the Legislature's involvement after reducing their power at the county level.

State Rep. Russell Ott, who proposed stripping that part of the bill, said he thought that changes to the composition of the commission could be debated in separate legislation.

"I certainly expect that we'll continue this discussion to try to figure out what makes sense as far as what the state election commission looks like," said Ott, D-Orangeburg.