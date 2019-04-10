COLUMBIA — Giving teachers a daily duty-free break, raising starting pay and eliminating a few state-standardized tests are among the pieces of a massive education reform bill that have any shot at becoming law this year.
A Senate panel on Wednesday advanced sections of the bill its members reviewed over 15 meetings, leaving debate on some of the most contentious parts — notably, what to do with long-failing schools and districts — until next year.
"We simply do not have time left in the calendar to tackle that," Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree, R-North Myrtle Beach, said of the bill's accountability portions, which would expand the state's existing authority to take over schools and districts and its management options.
Hembree declared what the panel's plodded through so far as "phase one," setting up for a colossal "phase two" in 2020, when every legislator is up for re-election.
"We've only just begun," Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, said after the vote.
In the aftermath of The Post and Courier’s "Minimally Adequate" series printed in the fall, which laid out how public schools are failing to prepare students for college or the modern workforce, legislative leaders in both parties promised to make improving public schools their top job this session. Business leaders got behind the effort, too.
But the chances of even a truncated bill reaching Gov. Henry McMaster's desk this year are slim. Wednesday's vote sent it to the full Senate Education Committee, which will take it up in two weeks. That leaves just two weeks before the session's scheduled end to get it through the Senate — where rules make it easy for a single senator to block a vote.
It also faces tough negotiations between the House and Senate to find a compromise, as anything that passes the Senate will be vastly different from the version the House approved overwhelmingly a month ago.
If it doesn't cross all of those hurdles before legislators go home in May, Hembree pledges the effort will pick up next year.
"Those are political realities," he said of passage being more difficult in an election year. "But the stakes are too high to put it off. We've got to at least try to make it better."
Already pushed to next year is the promise to overhaul the state's ridiculously complicated funding formulas for K-12 schools, which have been stacked on top of each other since 1977.
In January, Peeler, McMaster and House Speaker Jay Lucas asked the state's economic experts to come up with a recommendation for overhauling the funding system. Their suggestions are due May 9, the last day of this year's session. Hembree expects his panel to meet in the off-session to get a head-start on that debate, which could mean more or less money for districts.
"People will be coming out of the woodwork on that," he said.
Teachers, who have opposed much of the bill, said they're pleased the Senate slowed down the process.
"That makes me feel better — if they're willing to hold off and look at it another year," SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis said about the accountability sections not moving.
She and others in her advocacy group have demanded a do-over anyway.
"I do appreciate how the Senate's taken it up in sections and they've listened to educators' voices," said Kathy Maness, director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association. "It'll give teachers the opportunity to look at it over the summer."
Others are far less optimistic the momentum will carry over to 2020 and beyond if all that happens this year are a few more tweaks around the edges.
"That's my greatest fear, that nothing will change," Melanie Barton, director of the Education Oversight Committee, said Tuesday at a public forum in North Charleston.
The lone guarantee for this year are teacher pay raises, as that's handled in the budget.
Both the House and Senate versions of the bill call for boosting first-year teachers' minimum pay to $35,000 — up from $32,000.
That's also in both chambers' spending plans for the year starting July 1. The House budget plan, as well as the Senate plan up for floor debate next week, would spend $159 million to raise teachers' pay at least 4 percent, which doesn't come close to what teachers want. But legislative leaders say that represents the first of a several year phase-in to raise all teachers' pay by at least 10 percent.
Other sections remaining in both versions of the reform bill would guarantee 30 minutes duty-free daily to teachers, many of whom have complained they can't even get a bathroom break, and eliminate three end-of-year state-standardized tests — social studies tests in fifth and seventh grades, as well as the eighth-grade science test — to help ease concerns over incessant testing.
Both also attempt to bolster the state's 2014 Read to Succeed law, which was supposed to get more students reading on grade level before fourth grade. Instead, third-grade reading scores have actually backslid since.
A proposal Rep. J.A. Moore, D-North Charleston, plans to introduce Thursday would provide teachers a 19 percent hike over four years — most of that from federal money if Congress passes a proposal advocated on the campaign trail by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as she seeks the Democratic nomination to oppose President Donald Trump.
The bill, being filed after the legislative deadline for advancing bills from one chamber to the other, has zero chance this year. Its chances next year are slim to none, too. Moore has no estimate for what it would cost the state.