PHOTOS: McMaster visits SC troops at US-Mexican border, calls wall halt 'unacceptable'

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited S.C. National Guard troops stationed at the wall along the U.S.-Mexican border in El Paso and Del Rio, Texas, on April 9 and 10.

About 300 S.C. troops are deployed helping federal law enforcement along the border. State Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Van McCarty joined McMaster in visiting a helicopter unit and a transportation unit.

McMaster, a Republican who is an ally of former President Donald Trump, posted on social media during his visit how he thought it was "unacceptable" that the wall construction has stopped.

"There is a humanitarian crisis on our southern border and inaction is putting our national security at risk," he posted on social media.