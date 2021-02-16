Pharmacies across SC getting big boost in their share of COVID vaccines

COLUMBIA — Major pharmacy chains in South Carolina are getting a big boost this week in their share of COVID-19 vaccine doses, allowing 215 additional locations to offer shots, according to the state Retail Association.
CVS, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Costco and Ingles are collectively getting 68,300 doses. That's 20,800 more doses in a single week than they've gotten total since early January to vaccinate South Carolinians at their stores.
The leap in doses comes two weeks after Gov. Henry McMaster urged pharmacies to "kick it into gear."
His public criticism stemmed from data indicating pharmacies were doing a horrible job of getting supplies into arms. Days later, he added 309,000 seniors ages 65 to 69 to the eligibility list, hoping the turnaround from shipment to shot would rise sharply.
But as of Feb. 16, the utilization rate for Moderna vaccine doses still appears abysmal. Data reported by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control indicates just 42 percent of 253,700 doses sent to pharmacies, doctors' offices and health departments over the past five weeks have been put into arms.
That misperception that doses are languishing on shelves is partly due to just bad data — confusion between state and federal systems that make it appear as if the big chains have received two to three times more doses than they did.
Instead of showing their supply was depleted, "it appeared as if we were sitting on our doses," said Rebecca Leach, director of the Retail Association, which represents the eight pharmacy chains, noting she's working with DHEC to correct the numbers. "There was miscommunication. They completely understand now."
DHEC's online breakdown of Moderna doses still doesn't match Leach's. The agency has not yet responded to specific questions about the discrepancies but did point to a note on the webpage that the data will improve over time.
Look again
The good news for the roughly 800,000 South Carolinians currently eligible for a shot who haven't gotten one yet is that slots could be opening up this week at a pharmacy near them. Last week, DHEC officials said it will take two more months to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1A willing to roll up their sleeve.
In all, 1.3 million South Carolinians are eligible in this first phase, including health care workers, first responders, and more than 900,000 seniors 65 and older. So far, about 500,000 have gotten at least their first of two shots needed for immunity.
This week, appointments will be available at 344 of the chains' locations, including all 150 Walgreens stores statewide. That's up from 129 stores two weeks ago, the last time they received any allocations through the state's public health agency, Leach said.
Eligible South Carolinians who haven't recently checked the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's vaccine locator at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov should look again. Unlike hospitals that have scheduled appointments weeks out based on sometimes-incorrect assumptions about supply — prompting thousands of cancellations — the pharmacy chains haven't opened slots "until we had doses on hand," Leach said.
"We couldn't. We didn't know what we were going to get," she told The Post and Courier.
That too is changing.
This week's big jump is a one-shot booster. But their future shipments will still be larger than before — and consistent.
Starting Feb. 22, the big chains are supposed to collectively receive 40,300 doses weekly. That includes 15,300 specifically to CVS stores in South Carolina that are part of a nationwide federal allotment. As a newly activated federal partner, CVS will no longer need to share in South Carolina's allotment, Leach said.
Most of the chains have received 5,400 doses each since Jan. 19 to split among their stores.
"One week, we got 4,200. The next week, we got nothing. Then we got 1,200. Then we got nothing," Leach said. "You can't plan like that logistically."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.