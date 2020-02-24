Pete Buttigieg rallies with SC McDonald's workers, slams economy before Democratic Primary

Pete Buttigieg hit the ground running Monday in South Carolina, rallying with McDonald's workers to advocate for a higher wage ahead of the Democratic primary Saturday.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor and military veteran said he stood in solidarity with the protesters of the "Fight for $15 and a Union" movement and advocated for a higher minimum wage.

"Our president says it's a good economy," he said at the restaurant on Spring Street in Charleston. "But it's not a good economy until everybody can get ahead. That is what we believe in and that is why I'm standing here."

South Carolina is one of five states without a minimum wage; it mirrors the federal rate at $7.25 an hour. The state also has the lowest percentage of union membership in the country.

Research shows about 684,000 South Carolina workers — or one third of the state’s workforce — would see their wages increase if a $15 federal minimum wage were adopted by 2025, according to David Cooper, a senior economic analyst at the Washington-based Economic Policy Institute.

But the Congressional Budget Office has warned that any incremental federal minimum wage increase comes with its share of risks. Its cost analysis found the move could result in a median estimated loss of 1.3 million jobs and a high estimated loss of 3.7 million jobs.

"I don't care who you're supporting for president, you deserve $15 an hour," Buttigeig said. "You deserve a union and we stand with you."

Counter-protesters from the Black Voters Matter Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing voter turnout in the African American community, were critical of Buttigeig's time as mayor of South Bend and pointed out that the minimum wage in his town was not $15 an hour.

Chants of "Pete can't be president, where's that 15 in South Bend?" floating alongside the march.

"It's not authentic," Brittany Smalls with Black Voters Matter said. "He can't fix his own neighborhood."

Indiana is one of only a handful of states that has a law barring local jurisdictions from passing citywide minimum wage ordinances, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Tyesha Wearing, from Santee, marched with Buttigieg and said she was disappointed to hear that Indiana didn't have a $15 minimum wage, but it didn't change her mind about the candidate.

"He's helping us out by showing up," she said. "I'd still vote for him."

Monday's rally was Buttigieg's third time rallying with workers fighting for a $15 minimum wage. He was in North Charleston in June and December of last year, too. Actor and activist Susan Sarandon was also present at the "Fight for $15 and a Union" rally on Monday afternoon. The famous Bernie Sanders supporter spoke to the group about wage equality.

The event marks Buttigieg's 36th visit to South Carolina, according to The Post and Courier's candidate tracker. He lags behind billionaire Tom Steyer in visiting the state the most.

Cailtlyn Byrd contributed to this article.