COLUMBIA — Cellphones and drugs were smuggled to inmates across South Carolina through elaborate schemes aided by correctional officers and involving the prison dairy, a Columbia bakery and Statehouse recycling bins, according to state grand jury indictments released Friday.
Seventeen people, including four inmates, face 106 charges for their alleged roles in what authorities call highly lucrative conspiracies that fueled violence between rival gangs within the prisons.
"This is really driving the gang violence we have in the Department of Corrections," said Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Inmates using illegal cellphones orchestrated the operations with the help of friends, girlfriends and relatives, as well as prison officers, he said.
Contraband hidden in milk crates or bread shipped from the prison's dairy operation at Wateree River Correctional Institution in Sumter County could be distributed to every prison in the state.
The Department of Corrections' "food distribution network was used against itself," Wilson said.
Items also were dropped into recycling bins on Statehouse grounds, where inmates doing landscaping work brought it back to prisons, said Creighton Waters, chief attorney for the state grand jury.
Inmates knew where to send packages based on the color of tape used for wrapping, he said.
Accused ringleader Baraka Romas, 42, whose nickname is "Christ," was scheduled to be released Friday from a medium-security prison in Clarendon County after serving a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking. Now he faces multiple charges of criminal conspiracy, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and accessory to furnishing contraband to a prisoner.
"It's really quite impressive," Waters told Judge Clifton Newman during a bond hearing held earlier Friday. "It is extremely sophisticated. I’ll give the guy credit. He’s the main guy who put it together."
Standing up in court after being denied bond, Ramos told Newman the charges aren't true.
"We don't have no type of ties," he said of people seated beside him also facing conspiracy charges.
Romas was housed at Wateree from January 2017 until June, according to prison records.
The prevalence of illegal cellphones in prisons means "you can be moved to a different facility and keep doing business as usual," Waters said.
Former Wateree officer Marcus Deshner faces one count of criminal conspiracy. He's accused of being among employees who brought in the contraband. He'll be on electronic monitoring if he posts a $50,000 surety bond.
He is the only officer charged so far in what Wilson called Operation Cash Cow. Waters stressed the investigation is ongoing.
"I've done everything in my power to cooperate. This is the first time I've been in handcuffs in my life," Deshner told the judge. "I've never really done anything like this before."
Those accused of providing the items shipped through the dairy include Alexander Riley of Orangeburg, who's charged with criminal conspiracy and furnishing contraband to a prisoner. Waters accuses Riley, who was not in prison, of taking part on the operation and manged the packaging operation that used the color tape used for coding.
He was denied bond after Waters told the judge Riley fled, and state law enforcement officers found him Thursday night hiding in the woods near his home.
"I ain't never ran from nobody," Riley told Newman. "Y'all ain't catch me with nothing. ... I ain't part of no conspiracy."
In a separate scheme, people threw contraband — which also included cigarettes, alcohol, cellphone chargers and tools — over the prison wire in empty jugs. Cellphones allowed prisoners to direct where and when to throw the items over, Waters said.
Authorities said the schemes again highlight the need to block cellphone signals behind the razor wire.
"Inmates do not need unfettered access to the outside world," said state Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, who's sought permission from the Federal Communications Commission for years to jam signals in prisons.
The state indictments come two days after federal authorities accused South Carolina inmates of using cellphones to extort more than $560,000 from 442 military service personnel across the country. That conspiracy involved inmates posing as 18- or 19-year-old women on online dating sites, then pretending to be the irate fathers of minors after the military members sent nude photos of themselves.
Stirling and others again called for federal action.
"It’s sad that we know the problem and we know the solution, and we haven’t fixed it yet," said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. "We wouldn’t be here today if inmates weren’t allowed to use cellphones."
The other inmates charged for their alleged ties to the latest arrest in Operation Cash Cow include:
- Antony Pyatt, 37, who was set for release in April from a 20-year sentence for 18 crimes including robbery and drug distribution. On Friday, he was housed at maximum-security Kirkland Correctional in Columbia. He's newly charged with criminal conspiracy, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and accessory to furnishing contraband.
- Keith Brown, 24, who's serving 23 years at maximum-security Broad River Correctional in Columbia for voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery. He's already ineligible for parole and wasn't set for release until 2034. His new charges are criminal conspiracy, furnishing contraband and possessing tools or weapons to escape.
- Quantis Pinckney, 35, who's serving a 19-year sentence, also at Broad River, for cocaine trafficking and voluntary manslaughter. He was set for release in 2023. His new charges are criminal conspiracy and trafficking methamphetamine.