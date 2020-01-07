COLUMBIA — The misreading of a judge's handwriting, miscalculations and simple typos have kept dozens imprisoned in South Carolina days and even years past when they should have been released.

Legislators said Tuesday it's a problem technology can solve, and it's past time for the state's judicial and law enforcement agencies to work together to enter the computer age.

"In the 21st century, it just amazes me we don’t have systems that talk to one another," said Rep. Gary Clary, a Central Republican and retired judge.

In South Carolina, sentencing paperwork is still truly a matter of pen and paper, transferred between multiple layers of the justice system — prosecutors, clerks of court, judges, jails, the probation agency and the Department of Corrections — with someone typing the data into each separate computer system.

"There's the potential for the telephone game to happen," said Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, referring to the children's game in which a message whispered at the beginning of the line may turn out very different at the end.

Transferring all that data electronically would be a "game-changer," he said after a meeting of the House Oversight panel reviewing his agency.

Since May 2014, at least 40 inmates have been held past what their sentencing called for, ranging between one day extra and 956, or more than 2½ years. In all, those inmates were held an extra 7,550 days, translating to nearly 21 years collectively and almost half a million dollars taxpayers spent to keep them incarcerated, according to the latest audits by Corrections.

Errors included inmates not getting full credit for time served in jail while awaiting trial, coding errors for the wrong crime, a lack of data on probation and parole revocations, and, in the longest past-due stay, incorrectly entering that the inmate was not eligible for release upon serving 85 percent of the sentence.

The bulk of those would have stayed in prison even longer if not for additional auditing layers Corrections put in place last year, which include two separate divisions reviewing the paperwork when an inmate enters the system and a review of the original sentencing paperwork whenever someone is transferred.

Those audits collectively saved inmates from spending 3,283 additional days in prison, according to Corrections.

"It's like a giant jigsaw puzzle what they have now. I really don’t see how they do it," Clary said. "We'll never have a perfect system. Human errors will be involved. What I’m looking for is a system that minimizes mistakes."

Solicitor Kevin Brackett, the chief prosecutor for York and Union counties, said his office bought a case management system five years ago for $350,000 that automates documents on his end, but once he hits print and the paperwork goes to the clerk of court, "the process is the same as it was 40 years ago."

He wants to pilot a system where all sentencing information is entered electronically and proper coding is automatic. He's unsure of the additional cost but said it shouldn't be very expensive.

"These are problems well within our grasp to fix," Brackett said.

The Legislature has given the state's judicial branch $18 million over the past two years to modernize its case management system, which is more than a decade old. The court administration office is in negotiations for the new system, administrator Tonnya Kohn told legislators.

She declined to give details but did say the update will include an electronic sentencing sheet. But buying and putting the system in place statewide could still be years away.

The courts are asking for an additional $10 million in the upcoming state budget.

What particularly worried legislators on the panel is that court officials talked to judges and clerks of court about what functions the new system needs, but did not include in their discussions representatives for the prisons and probation agencies, jails, and others in the broader judicial system.

"Are we writing a check for a system that may not do everything we need it to do?" asked Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia.

Clary was more direct.

"You may want to reevaluate what you’re doing," he told Kohn. "If you get a system that’s not going to work for what the members of this committee are looking for, holy hell is going to be raised."

The panel can't issue orders directly. But it did vote unanimously to recommend that all stakeholders in the justice system work together to come up with a solution to the sentencing errors within the next year.