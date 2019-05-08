COLUMBIA — As South Carolina lawmakers continue to debate whether they should offer tax breaks to lure the Carolina Panthers to build a new headquarters and practice facility in York County, the team's owner warned Wednesday that the team will stay in Charlotte if the measure doesn't pass.
David Tepper, the billionaire businessman who owns the Charlotte-based NFL franchise, told reporters in Charlotte that the team would like to build a new complex off Interstate 77 near Rock Hill but will need S.C. lawmakers to "help us out there" by approving about $115 million in tax breaks for the move.
"Quite frankly, it’s going to cost us a lot of money to go down to South Carolina," Tepper said, according to video posted by Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. "We’re going to have to put out real money down there, so it’s not like we get that money from South Carolina and that’s it."
"They’ll have to make a decision whether they want it or not," Tepper added. "Otherwise, I’ve got a bubble… I’ve got a cafeteria building — I’ll stay in Charlotte. I can stay home." The Panthers are adding a bubble over one of its practice fields next to Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.
With vote possibly coming today in Panthers tax breaks bill in SC senate, Tepper’s comments essentially are a “ball is in your court” mood - pic.twitter.com/fjQpsAwh36— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) May 8, 2019
Tepper's comments come as lawmakers in the state Senate continue to quibble over the tax incentives package.
Gov. Henry McMaster has urged the Legislature to approve a change in state law that would allow corporate tax incentives to go to professional sports teams, and the House voted 90-25 to do so in March.
But senators have been more divided over the move. In a lengthy Senate floor speech Tuesday, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian agreed to remove his hold on the bill but laid out in detail his complaints that there has not been enough debate or transparency surrounding the deal.
“This is a bad deal for South Carolina,” the Columbia Democrat said as he concluded more than 20 minutes of remarks. “This is a great state and we shouldn’t have to bribe people to come to it.”
Lawmakers in the York County area have argued that the move will provide a significant economic impact to the surrounding region and bring additional prestige to a state that already relies heavily on tourism.
A vote on the measure could come later Wednesday.
