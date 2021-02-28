Pandemic prompts another push for governor to appoint SC schools superintendent

COLUMBIA — In 2018, voters soundly rejected the idea of letting South Carolina's governor choose the state schools superintendent.

But that was before the pandemic.

GOP leaders want to try again, thinking voters' frustrations over remote learning will flip the result.

Legislation sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas would ask voters in November 2022 whether they want to continue electing the state's K-12 public schools chief or let the governor pick. The Legislature must put the question on the ballot since changing the state constitution requires voters' approval.

A 3-2 vote Feb. 25, along party lines, advanced Lucas' bill to the full House Judiciary Committee. The vote, a foregone conclusion, followed testimony from a single opponent. The legislators didn't bother debating it themselves.

Patrick Kelly, representing the state's largest teacher advocacy association, questioned why it was even coming back up.

"The people have already spoken conclusively on this," said the high school history teacher and lobbyist for the Palmetto State Teachers Association. "We should trust the people of this state."

He noted it wasn't even close in November 2018, when 60 percent of voters said "no" to the proposed constitutional amendment, representing a gap of nearly 332,000 votes.

It was a stunning defeat for an idea GOP governors have fought for since Mark Sanford took office in 2003. Advocates were so confident it would pass, they didn't even organize to campaign for it until a week before the election.

Asked why he wants to try again so soon, Lucas told The Post and Courier it's never a bad idea to "ask the voters of South Carolina to weigh in on a decision as critical as who will lead public education in the state. It's their education system."

But he acknowledged the pandemic is also a factor.

"I also believe that COVID-19 has revealed significant flaws in public education and that the response to those flaws has been lacking," Lucas said. "I think the pandemic has taught us that a singular focus is needed."

The pandemic has certainly highlighted the governor's lack of authority over how South Carolina's schools operate, even with his emergency powers. Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly said if he could mandate that all K-12 public schools offer a full week of in-person learning, he would. But he can't.

Instead, he's been calling on every district to do so since last July, when he asked Spearman, a fellow Republican, to back him up in enforcing it. But locally elected, autonomous school boards statewide promptly ignored him, citing a summer spike in COVID-19 cases, and Spearman approved reopening plans without the option.

At the time, she's said, she didn't know whether it would be safe to open.

But research, both in South Carolina and elsewhere, has since convinced her schools can safely reopen even with widespread COVID-19 cases. Her home of Saluda County is among the school districts that have operated with full-week schedules since the school year began.

And she's had some success over the last couple of months in pushing resistant school boards to move toward offering five days in the classroom. As of Feb. 26, just one of the state's 79 traditional school districts was operating online-only.

Kelly contends the pandemic shows why the state schools chief should remain an elected position, rather than the opposite.

If voters had said "yes" in 2018, "there’s a chance our Department of Education could have faced this crisis with a leadership vacuum — a situation that would have amplified the negative effects of this pandemic on our students," he said, noting the state's public health agency lacked a permanent director for the last nine months.

Unlike the proposal that would make the state superintendent directly answerable to the governor, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is not a Cabinet agency. But the governor does appoint all of its board members.

"Our schools have benefited from the leadership of a superintendent with a lifetime of experience in education," including as a music teacher in Saluda County, Kelly said. "Voters are well equipped to choose individuals for the office of state superintendent who have the requisite qualifications and background to thrive in that position."

As for Spearman, she not only supported the ballot referendum in 2018 but was among the few who actively campaigned for it. She won't put that effort into it again.

She "respects the will of the voters who overwhelmingly rejected the appointment of her position," said her spokesman, Ryan Brown.

The House will almost certainly pass the legislation. After all, it is the speaker's bill. And the House had passed it multiple times before senators, who had previously blocked efforts, reversed course and approved in May 2018 putting it on the ballot.

That gave McMaster a win that eluded his predecessors — at least, in letting voters decide. But close doesn't count.

Whether it could even pass the Senate this time is unknown.