The political mailer looked amateurish — a photo of S.C. Sen. Tom Davis with a crudely pasted Hawaiian shirt and large bag of marijuana in front of the S.C. Statehouse along with a headline claiming his push for medical marijuana could lead the state into "one big pot party."
The flyer was the talk in political circles after it reached homes in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville last week. Medical marijuana is a huge source of controversy in the General Assembly with opposition from the state's top law enforcement and medical leaders who fear it will boost recreational use.
But the mailer also set off politicos eager to know who paid for it. The flyer had no name, only an address for a post office box in Columbia's Five Points neighborhood.
The state groups opposing medical marijuana, including the trade association for doctors, have denied being involved.
Some sleuths say they tracked the flyer to a Virginia mailing operation often used by a Florida political consulting firm, but no one had independent verifiable confirmation. (A representative at the Florida firm told me that he knew nothing about the mailer.)
No surprise — state law is a little murky about this lack of identification.
Anyone pitching voters "supporting or opposing a public official, a candidate, or a ballot measure must place his name and address on the printed matter," state law says.
A flyer or TV ad targeting a bill being debated at the Statehouse does not fall under this law at first glance. The S.C. Ethics Commission declined comment.
The big question is whether the mailer is more about a political issue — medical marijuana — or a specific politician — Davis, a state senator for the past decade who could run for Congress.
Davis' name is mentioned 11 times in the four-page flyer, more often than the words "marijuana" or "pot." His photo appears three times.
"Seems more like a personal thing to me," the Beaufort Republican said.
Davis said he has not decided if he will file a complaint with the Ethics Commission, which could face a huge hurdle since no one has stepped forward to claim responsibility.
"My focus is on getting this thing passed," Davis said.
Davis is using the flyer meant to hurt him to help his cause.
Davis will headline a medical marijuana rally at a Charleston brewery co-owned by political consultant Wesley Donehue on — of course — April 20 (4/20, get it?).
A promotion for the rally to be held by the S.C. Cannabis Association features Davis in a Hawaiian shirt under the title "The Official South Carolina 'Pot Party.' "
"When this kind of thing happens in politics you can rail against it or lean into it and put it in your favor," Davis said. "The attention, brought in an unconventional way, is educating people with what I am trying to do."
Davis said he is working on compromises in his bill to alleviate the concerns of state law enforcement and medical leaders by not requiring all doctors to prescribe marijuana, banning patients from smoking cannabis and stiffening proposed penalties for reselling medical marijuana.
The mailer helped the one-time chief of staff for Gov. Mark Sanford win some fans.
"A number of my friends and I weren’t aware of Mr. Davis, but we’ll be sending him a contribution for his next campaign," Geoff Waggoner, a Mount Pleasant attorney, wrote in an email.
Some were upset about the anonymous sender.
"That disgusting mailer showed up yesterday and I saw red," one reader wrote. "Lies, distortions, cowardice, carefully not letting us know who paid for this trash — just appealing to the ignorant."
Ellen Harley, a Charleston planner, called the mailer "cowardly."
"The state should outlaw political mailings that lack clear authorship," she wrote.
The flyer is part of a bigger problem in South Carolina election laws.
As reported by The Post and Courier's Andrew Brown last week, at least $6 million in campaign contributions could not be traced to donors during the 2018 elections because the state does not require disclosure of who gives to third-party groups.
Maybe all the chatter around the Statehouse about the Davis pot flyer will spark changes.
But more likely the mailer will become just another anecdote in the line of attacks that earned South Carolina it's nasty politics reputation.