Up until this week, it looked as if the two underdog Democrats running in the state's two high-profile races were playing a game of nice guys finish last.
Outside of a few TV ads, gubernatorial candidate James Smith and Joe Cunningham, who wants to be Charleston's next congressman, were following pretty much a predictable script.
Put out a biographical ad. Show off the family.
But they came alive, sort of, during the two televised debates of the week.
Wednesday in Florence, Smith, who is challenging Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, made a blunt assessment that not much has changed under the nearly two years McMaster has been in charge.
"You're failing them, and you're not delivering the education they deserve," Smith told the governor in answering a question about public schools.
At one point, Smith, a 20-year state representative from Columbia, accused McMaster of seeing everything as "hunky-dory" and called him the governor of 50 years ago.
McMaster's defense — more than once — centered on the argument that electing a Democrat would produce job-killing tax increases.
"His team, all the way to Washington, is just the opposite" on tax cuts, he said.
While any tax increases in South Carolina are shaped more by state lawmakers than the governor, voters can expect to hear a lot more of the Washington comparison between now and Nov. 6. That's because McMaster and his supporters are trying to nationalize the governor's race.
Conveniently, it comes just as the 2020 Democratic presidential run is gearing up and those potential candidates are flying in.
One McMaster ad, dubbed "The Baggage: Season 2020," carries a message tying Smith to some of the Republicans' biggest blood pressure-raising names: Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren.
The Republican Governors Association put together a similar ad as well.
Smith already is swimming against a statewide red tide that has swept a Republican into the Governor's Mansion in seven of the last eight elections.
A similar angle is playing out in the 1st Congressional District race.
In their debate Tuesday at Charleston Southern University, Cunningham moved to point out Republican Katie Arrington's flip-flop on her offshore drilling stance (she originally indicated supporting President Donald Trump lifting the ban on offshore drilling but has since emphasized she's against drilling off South Carolina).
Beyond this and few other jabs, however, Arrington played the rough-and-tumble role better.
At one point, she asked if Lowcountry voters "want someone who is going to be at the table instead of someone who will be on the menu?"
That came on top of her uttering the name of House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi a half-dozen times. She has called her rival "Pelosi Joe."
Still, the coastal 1st District race is far from decided. It's clear Arrington has been tarred by her narrative on drilling. A mailing she sent to voters this week boasted of her commitment against it in a district that has some of the strongest environmentalist concerns in the state, from recreational fishing to the oysters now in season.
Smith, meanwhile, has only two weeks to close a wide gap. He has one good chance left, at least before an audience. On Thursday night, the race's final debate will be held in Greenville.
If he doesn't up his game in a closing window, he'll likely learn what Democrats before him already know: In South Carolina politics, nice guys are prone to finish last.