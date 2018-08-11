Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington had her red, white and blue hard cast removed this week, but the Donald Trump supporter isn't throwing away something signed by the president.
"It's on my shelf at home," Arrington said. "It's going to be framed."
The Summerville lawmaker said the cast, which she got after an auto accident and had to be cut in half to be removed, will be displayed in her home office under glass. Trump's signature will naturally face outward for all to see, Arrington confirmed.
And if voters pick Arrington over Democrat Joe Cunningham in November to represent the state's 1st Congressional District, the cast will come with her to Capitol Hill.
Trump signed Arrington's patriotic cast when she traveled to the White House a month after beating congressman (and Trump critic) Mark Sanford in a fierce primary. Shortly after that win, she was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Charleston County.
Statehouse trial could start right before election
Another South Carolina lawmaker indicted in the Statehouse probe is trying to get a judge to kick out his case before a possible trial.
State Rep. Rick Quinn and state Sen. John Courson also tried to punt their corruption cases (without success), but former House Judiciary Chairman Jim Harrison, charged with misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy, is taking a shot. He has a hearing on Wednesday in Columbia.
If the case is not dismissed, Harrison's trial is scheduled to start Oct. 22, his attorney Reggie Lloyd said.
That could make the governor's race interesting.
The trial would start two weeks before Election Day, when Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking to keep his seat.
McMaster was a longtime client of powerful corporate and political consultant Richard Quinn, who has been at the center of the probe. The governor, who has not been tied to the investigation, is not using Quinn in the campaign. But his work with the embattled consultant was fodder for foes during a contentious primary.
None of the probe cases have gone to trial so far. Four lawmakers have pleaded guilty and resigned from office.
Harrison is the first lawmaker ensnared in the probe actually paid to work with Quinn. The others used Quinn as a political consultant.
Special prosecutor David Pascoe said in court last year that Harrison, a Columbia lawyer, failed to reveal in financial disclosure statements while he was in office that he was paid $900,000 over 12 years by working for Quinn's firm. Harrison left office in 2012.
Quinn created a powerhouse with a client list that included some of the state's biggest corporations, state agencies and trade groups and a number of top politicians including Sen. Lindsey Graham and President Ronald Reagan.
Among Quinn's clients was the state's main defense attorneys' organization, S.C. Association for Justice, which would have an interest in bills going through Harrison's committee.
In seeking to dismiss the case, Harrison's legal team argued that he should not have been indicted because the misconduct in office law does not apply legislators and the former lawmaker did not break ethics laws because he "never voted on or sponsored legislation which affected an 'economic interest' for himself or a business with which he was associated."
Harrison was hired to consult on political campaigns, Lloyd wrote to the court.
In his response, Pascoe said grand jury witnesses, including a campaign director, denied knowing that Harrison worked on political races for Quinn. Harrison told the grand jury that he attended meetings with and co-sponsored legislation for Quinn clients that lobbied the Legislature, Pascoe wrote.
The prosecutor added that Quinn had a "strategy of parading his legislative connections to maintain his corporate clientèle." Quinn was indicted in the probe, but all charges were dropped last year as part of a plea deal that involved charges his son, Rick.
Harrison and ex-state Rep. Tracy Edge, who was paid about $300,000 from Quinn's firm, are the only remaining lawmakers charged in the Statehouse probe whose cases remain in court.
And they could be the last.
Pascoe has not issued indictments in 10 months.
Caitlin Byrd and Andy Shain contributed to this report.