Open carry gun bill heads to Gov. McMaster's desk after SC House OKs Senate changes

COLUMBIA — A bill to let concealed weapons permit-holders carry handguns openly in public is on the brink of becoming law after the state House voted to send it to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.

The Republican governor has long said he would sign the legislation into law and is expected to take that action soon.

It will not take effect until 90 days after McMaster's approval due to an amendment that passed in the Senate seeking to give law enforcement more time to prepare for it.

Passage by the House in an 83-34 vote May 12 came after they again rejected an attempt by some conservative Republicans to expand the bill by letting all legal gun owners carry openly regardless of whether they have a permit, which would open it up to people who may not have had any firearm training or background checks.

State Rep. Jonathon Hill, R-Townville, argued for the second time this legislative session that lawmakers should insist on the broader bill, known as permitless carry or "constitutional carry," which passed separately in the House but has not been taken up by the Senate.

"If you didn't want it to pass, why did you vote for it?" Hill asked his fellow Republicans. "If you do want it to pass, why won't you fight for it?"

But other Republicans, led by state Rep. Micah Caskey of West Columbia, countered that Hill's effort could risk creating an impasse with the Senate, leaving South Carolina as one of just five states without any form of open carry law on the books.

"I can understand why it may be confusing to some about the legislative process, particularly if you've never successfully passed legislation," Caskey said. "But for those of us who have, who internalize how difficult it can be here, we have an opportunity to meaningfully for the first time in decades advance the Second Amendment."

After the House voted Hill's proposal down 67-48, they approved amendments that the Senate had tacked on to the bill, including shortening the time court clerks need to report incidents that could block people from getting a gun, like criminal indictments and extending the effective date of the bill to 90 days after the governor signs it.

Other approved amendments eliminated a $50 fee applicants have to pay for concealed weapons permit training, let judges with permits carry anywhere in the state and set a minimum number of 25 rounds people would have to fire during training and required the state law enforcement division to provide a training course.

Among other provisions, the bill would add extra training requirements for concealed weapons permits, including on how to properly holster guns and de-escalation techniques for hostile situations.

It would also maintain many of the limitations in place under state law for locations where guns are allowed, meaning they could not be taken into businesses or private residences if the owners do not want them.

They would also be banned from government buildings, including the Statehouse.

As they did during the initial debate in March, Democrats again proposed changing the bill to allow guns in the Statehouse, prodding the Republican majority to embrace their pro-gun stance in a more personal way.

"What makes us any different from the communities in which we serve?" state Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, asked his colleagues. The amendment failed.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he and Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds have lobbied against the open carry bill in the Legislature. Tecklenburg said they repeatedly asked lawmakers to allow cities to opt out if they choose, but he said nobody was interested in "honoring that request."

Still, Tecklenburg pointed out that it would be up to private businesses to decide whether they allow people to openly carry guns into their establishments. As a result, Tecklenburg said he would advocate for every business in Charleston to notify customers that weapons are not allowed in their stores, restaurants and hotels.

"It's not welcome here, and I don't think it leads to public health or to public safety," Tecklenburg said, as he was flanked by business owners along King Street.