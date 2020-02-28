On eve of SC primary, Sanders bashes Trump, wealthy elite in Columbia park

COLUMBIA — An invigorated Bernie Sanders on Friday addressed hundreds of campaign faithful just hours before polls open in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, painting himself as the only viable option to take down President Donald Trump.
“We are united in understanding that we have got to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of America,” Sanders said. “And we will beat him.”
During an hour-long get-out-the-vote rally in the capital city, the U.S. senator of Vermont spoke for 25 minutes, echoing many of the campaign refrains that are his staples.
He peppered his remarks with highlights from a national message of affordable health care for all, a $15 minimum wage and progressive climate change policy.
“We are now in the mood for action,” Sanders said. “We’re not just a campaign. We are a movement.”
Sanders railed against Trump for appearing Friday in North Charleston rather than addressing American fears over the spreading coronavirus.
“He hopes he can get a little media attention taken away from the Democratic candidates. How petty. How pathetic is that,” Sanders said. “Do your job as president.”
At Columbia’s downtown Finlay Park, Sanders, who claimed victories in early voting states New Hampshire and Nevada, said an establishment candidate like former Vice President Joe Biden has no hope of returning the White House to Democratic hands.
“We’re going to beat Trump because we are putting together a grassroots movement based on excitement, based on energy,” Sanders said. “This campaign cares about you.”
Biden is polling favorably in South Carolina, according to results issued Thursday from Starboard Communications and Monmouth College, which gave him double-digit advantages over Sanders and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.
“You’ve got tell the billionaires of this country they’re not longer to be running our government and our economy,” Sanders said.
Sanders spent the day before Saturday's primary campaigning around the state, beginning with a morning function in St. George and lunch with canvassers in Aiken ahead of the headlining event. Others speakers included Grammy Award-winning rapper “Killer” Mike Render and actor Danny Glover.
Angie Morrison, wearing a Bernie Sanders T-shirt and knit cap on a brisk afternoon in Finlay Park, said Sanders’ progressive background is appealing to her.
“I think he’s the right amount of progressive, and we need to try something new to make the world a better place,” said Morrison, an Elgin resident.
Hours before Sanders took to the stage, homeless people were sleeping on park benches and using its bathrooms to do laundry.
Sanders promised to build 10 million units of low-income and affordable housing across the country.
“We should not have 500,000 people sleeping on the streets of America tonight,” Sanders said.