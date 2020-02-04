Obama, Trump or neither? Upstate interchange naming debate ramps up

COLUMBIA — Donald Trump or Barack Obama?

Dueling resolutions in the S.C. Statehouse to name a busy Upstate interchange in honor of the presidents are up for debate by a House committee this week.

Last week, Democratic state Reps. John King, of Rock Hill, and Shedron Williams, of Hampton, proposed dedicating the intersection of Highways 85 and 385 to President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle — five days after GOP lawmakers suggested it bear the moniker of America’s 45th president, Donald Trump.

The "President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange" in Greenville County would be reflective of their accomplishments during eight years in the White House, according to the resolution.

It credits Obama for helping to broker a nuclear disarmament deal with Iran, withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and Iraq and resuscitating the economy.

The resolution says the Obamas should be recognized "for the grace and dignity they brought to the White House, for his strong leadership on the domestic front, and his willingness to support and maintain strong ties with America's allies on the international front."

Meanwhile, GOP state Reps. Jonathon Hill, of Townville, and Stewart Jones of Laurens are pushing legislation to name the same stretch of highway after President Donald Trump.

The House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee, led by Eastover Democrat Jimmy Bales, is set to consider both proposals.