• $450,000 for "cultural arts and theater center renovation"

Vetoes easily overridden by the S.C. Legislature on Tuesday included about $27 million worth of local projects grouped together in vaguely worded chunks and funded through the following state agencies:

Earmarks in 2018-19

While it's not yet known what the earmarks in this year's state budget funds, here is a look at what some of those same pots of money paid for in 2018-19 and the legislators who requested it:

$4.5 million in "sports development grants:"

• $875,000, Foothills YMCA next to Oconee Memorial Hospital, Sen. Thomas Alexander

• $500,000, Lindsay Pettus Greenway, a 5-mile walking trail in Lancaster, Sen. Greg Gregory and Reps. Brandon Newton and Mandy Powers-Norrell

• $340,000, Shaw Air Force Base welcome center, Sen. Thomas McElveen and Reps. Murrell Smith and David Weeks

• $300,000, Bluffton tourism dock, Rep. Bill Herbkersman

• $300,000, Palmetto Trail, Sens. Thomas Alexander and Nikki Setzler and Rep. Bill Herbkersman

• $250,000, S.C. Special Olympics, Rep. Chip Huggins

• $200,000, Upgrade restrooms at Sgt. Jasper Park in Jasper County, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews

• $160,000, Surfside Beach sidewalks and drainage, Sen. Stephen Goldfinch and Rep. Russell Fry

• $150,000, Springdale Race Center maintenance and Carolina Cup marketing, Sen. Vincent Sheheen and Rep. Laurie Funderburk

• $150,000, Park, museum and walking trail at the former Monaghan Textile Mill in Greenville County, Rep. Chandra Dillard

• $150,000, Mayesville museum, Sen. Kevin Johnson

• $150,000, Cheraw State Park

• $100,000, Belton walking trail on an abandoned railroad bed, Sen. Mike Gambrell and Rep. Jay West

• $100,000, Colour of Music Festival in Charleston, Sen. Marlon Kimpson

• $100,000, Columbia City Ballet, Rep. Todd Rutherford

• $100,000, Darlington Raceway marketing, Reps. Jay Lucas and Robert Williams and Sens. Hugh Leatherman and Gerald Malloy

• $100,000, Dig South’s Tech Summit in Charleston, Sen. Marlon Kimpson

• $100,000, Southeastern Wildlife Exposition in Charleston, application doesn’t list sponsors

• $100,000, Upgrades to Spartanburg's Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, Sen. Glenn Reese

• $75,000, Port Royal Sound water quality programs, Reps. Weston Newton and Bill Herbkersman

• $75,000, Westminster festival, Sen. Thomas Alexander and Rep. Bill Whitmire

• $50,000, Black Cowboy Festival & Rodeo in Rembert, Sen. Thomas McElveen and Rep. Will Wheeler

• $50,000, Shrine Bowl high school football game, Reps. Jackie Hayes, Tommy Pope, Gary Simrill and John King

• $25,000, SC Student Legislature*

$2.4 million for "state parks maintenance":

• $1 million, Camden and Kershaw County regional visitors center inspired by a Revolutionary War-era tavern, Sen. Vincent Sheheen

• $500,000 Marion County park and walking trail, Sen. Kent Williams

• $250,000 Sumter city park, Sens. Thomas McElveen and Kevin Johnson and Reps. Murrell Smith and David Weeks

• $200,000, Maintenance on historic buildings in Camden, Sen. Vincent Sheheen and Rep. Laurie Funderburk

• $100,000 Myrtle Beach State Park gate widening

• $100,000, Chesnee community center improvements, Sen. Glenn Reese

• $100,000, Children's park in Spartanburg*

• $100,000 Inman park renovation, Sen. Glenn Reese

• $42,000, Historic Slater Hall in Greenville County, Sen. Tom Corbin

*The agency has not yet received a completed application, so the money hasn't been spent yet

Source: S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism