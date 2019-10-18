COLUMBIA — Attorneys for a pair of South Carolina Republican voters argued in state court Friday that they have been caused "irreparable harm" by the S.C. GOP's decision to forgo a presidential primary next year, while the party countered that they control the process and voters can participate in other ways.

S.C. Judge Jocelyn Newman heard more than two hours of arguments in a lawsuit challenging the state GOP executive committee's near-unanimous vote last month to forgo the 2020 Republican presidential primary in the state. She said she will issue a ruling in the coming weeks.

S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick reasoned at the time that President Donald Trump's sustained popularity among Republican voters in the Palmetto State made a primary unnecessary and a waste of the estimated $1.2 million of taxpayer funds that it would cost to hold one.

But earlier this month, two South Carolina Republican voters — including one of the Upstate's former congressmen, Bob Inglis — sued the state party over the decision, arguing it violated party rules and state election law.

Inglis and fellow plaintiff Frank Heindel then requested a preliminary injunction that would force the S.C. GOP to hold a primary. They contended that the decision had deprived them of their opportunity to demonstrate their views on the direction of the party by voting in the primary.

"I am asking the court to require that the South Carolina Republican Party Executive Committee follow its own rules and the law," Inglis said in a statement. "A small handful of party insiders broke the law to deny me — and every other South Carolina Republican — our voice in picking our nominee for President."

Bess Durant, an attorney representing Inglis and Heindel, argued "party bosses" at the S.C. GOP had "thumbed their noses" at their own party rules as well as state laws.

"This is not fair and this is not proper," she said.

Butch Bowers, an attorney representing the S.C. GOP, noted that the party had decided not to hold presidential primaries in 2004 and 1984, when Republican incumbents were running for reelection, and the S.C. Democratic Party did the same in 2012 and 1996.

But Newman appeared to brush that precedent point aside, describing it as the party's "weakest argument."

"Just because it's happened doesn’t mean it's right," she said.

Bowers further argued, however, that the statutes Inglis and Heindel's lawyers claimed were violated do not even apply to presidential preference primaries, which are unique in that they do not necessarily determine the nominee because South Carolina is only one of 50 states.

He also noted that the decision to cancel the primary means South Carolina's delegates to the Republican National Convention are now unbound, meaning they could vote for anyone. As a result, he said the plaintiffs could simply try to persuade the delegates individually to vote for someone other than Trump.

"We’ve made it easier for them to steer the direction of the party in whatever way they want," Bowers said. "There is no harm, much less irreparable."

But Durant countered that those delegates are unlikely to be persuaded, and instead Inglis and Heindel deserve an opportunity to register their preference at the ballot box.

Though Trump is still expected to coast to renomination, several GOP primary challengers had emerged by the time the state party voted to nix the contest, including former S.C. governor and Congressman Mark Sanford, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

"We’re talking about the right to vote, not the end result," Durant said.

But Bowers and another attorney for the party, Rob Tyson, said the individual right to vote is only triggered if the party decides to hold a primary. They described the issue as little more than an "intra-party squabble" that should be left to the political realm outside of the court.

Inglis and Heindel are being represented by Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan Washington-based nonprofit, and Sowell & DuRant, a Columbia firm that specializes in federal and state election, constitutional and statutory issues.

Newman's ruling may not be the final say in the case. Whichever party loses is likely to appeal the verdict, potentially taking the case to the S.C. Supreme Court.