North Charleston Republican elected chairman of powerful SC House committee

COLUMBIA — State Rep. Chris Murphy was elected Wednesday to lead the powerful House Judiciary Committee, putting another Lowcountry Republican in charge of steering a large chunk of legislative proposals.

The committee's 24 other members made the North Charleston Republican their chairman with no debate or opposition. He fills a key leadership role left vacant when Charleston Republican Peter McCoy resigned in March to be U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

Murphy, an attorney in his own firm in Summerville, said he has no personal agenda but rather sees his new role as "manager" of a committee that handles 40 percent of all legislation filed in the General Assembly.

His top priority for the upcoming session that begins in January will be the redrawing of district lines for Statehouse and congressional seats following the decennial census count.

"The gorilla in the room’s going to be redistricting. It’s going to be the most consequential piece of legislation we’re going to handle," Murphy said. "That’s going to take the lion’s share of work."

Other substantial issues the committee will take up include proposals to improve law enforcement and revise criminal laws. Legislation is expected to be pre-filed next week following off-session discussions by a panel House Speaker Jay Lucas created in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, who died in May as a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck, sparking a summer of riots nationwide.

Proposals will include the revitalization of a yearslong effort to create a hate crime law in South Carolina, which received a boost this week with the backing of the state Chamber of Commerce.

In nominating Murphy to the leadership role, Rep. Weston Newton, R-Bluffton, praised his colleague as "unafraid to speak his mind and tackle difficult issues."

A graduate of The Citadel and Mississippi College, Murphy previously worked as an assistant solicitor in the 1st Judicial Circuit, which spans Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties, and on the drug and violent crime task force in the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He spent eight years on Dorchester County Council, including a stint as chairman, before being elected to the House in 2010.

The committee also elected Rep. John King, a Rock Hill Democrat first elected in 2008, its first vice chairman. Rep. Neal Collins, an Easley Republican first elected in 2014, became second vice chairman. Like Murphy, they were elected without opposition in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes total.

The House returned to Columbia on Tuesday for a two-day organizational session following last month's election. The entire Legislature will return in January.