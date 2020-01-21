COLUMBIA — Questions about unpaid income taxes a decade ago delayed confirmation of North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess to head one of South Carolina's leading law enforcement agencies.

A Senate Judiciary panel made no decision Tuesday on Gov. Henry McMaster's pick to oversee the state Department of Public Safety, which includes the Highway Patrol.

Following a nearly one-hour closed-door meeting for legal advice, senators asked Burgess about liens against him for unpaid taxes spanning five years from 2007 to 2012.

"I had a tax preparer I trusted. I found out about it through the IRS and started a payment plan to pay off the taxes I owed," Burgess told senators. He also assured them that debt has been paid.

The panel asked Burgess, 54, to amend his application form to reflect liens from 2011 and 2012 he didn't initially report. The subcommittee could advance his nomination to the full Senate Judiciary Committee as early as Jan. 28.

Sen. Mike Gambrell, the panel's chairman, said he personally sees no problem at this time in Burgess' eventual confirmation.

"He did an excellent job when we actually talked about policing," said the Belton Republican. "l thought he gave excellent answers, and I liked when he talked about going out and meeting with the rank and file."

Sen. Marlon Kimpson, who sits on the panel, said he believes it's just a temporary delay and Burgess will be confirmed.

"Every senator has a right to get their questions answered," the Charleston Democrat said.

The senators declined to say what was discussed behind closed doors or whether there were concerns beyond the tax liens. When reporters asked Burgess about those after the meeting, questions were directed to the Governor's Office, which did not give specifics.

A federal lien filed in 2014 showed Burgess owed nearly $32,000 from the tax years discussed in the hearing, according to records with the Charleston Register of Deeds Office.

"Chief Burgess' taxes are paid in full," said McMaster's spokesman, Brian Symmes, adding the governor has "complete confidence" in Burgess.

McMaster picked Burgess to lead the agency last November, shortly after Director Leroy Smith announced he would step down when his second term ends in February .

The announcement followed years of criticism from legislators, who accused Smith of destroying morale within the trooper ranks.

About 740 troopers patrol South Carolina's highways, roughly the same number as two decades ago. There are about 130 vacancies in that division alone, according to the Governor's Office.

"Morale is absolutely horrible right now. The Highway Patrol used to be the plum (law enforcement) job in this state," Gambrell said Tuesday, noting officers used to seek his help getting a Highway Patrol job. "I haven’t gotten one of those calls in seven or eight years. Officers there 20 years are ready to throw their hands up and quit."

Beyond the Highway Patrol, other divisions in the agency include the State Transport Police, which polices trucking on South Carolina's highways, and the Bureau of Protective Services, which provides security for the Statehouse.

In 2017, the House voted 76-20 to effectively fire Smith by eliminating his position and salary from the budget. Senators restored the job and salary before the budget was finalized.

But House members said they made their point of sending a public message of disapproval, after both former Gov. Nikki Haley, who appointed Smith, and McMaster — who became governor earlier that year — resisted their calls to fire the Cabinet agency director.

McMaster, however, opted not to reappoint Smith to a third term.

"Chief Burgess is one of the finest leaders our state has ever produced," McMaster said in his Nov. 27 letter nominating Burgess. "His career in law enforcement and personal achievement is remarkable. I am confident that he will do an excellent job as the new director by restoring employee morale, recruiting and retaining additional troopers and addressing discipline and grievance policies."

Burgess, a North Charleston native, has worked for the North Charleston Police Department since 1989. His promotion in January 2018 to the department's helm made him its first black chief.

Since then, Burgess has been a visible presence on the streets, connecting with community members after major crimes and at other times.

His department's more than 500 employees include 380 sworn officers.

Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, credited Burgess with helping to ease tensions after a bystander's video showed a white North Charleston officer fatally shooting a black man as he ran away from a traffic stop in 2015. Officer Michael Slager was sentenced in 2017 to 20 years in prison.

"You weren’t chief at the time, but you had the ability, when we had issues with Black Lives Matter and the other side, white supremacists, that were converging on North Charleston. How were you able to quiet things down and get people to talk?" she said.

"You have to be involved with the community way before a crisis hits," he said.

To which she responded, "Good answer."