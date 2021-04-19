North Charleston military wife announces challenge vs. SC's Nancy Mace in 2022 GOP primary

A North Charleston military spouse announced her plans to run against U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District GOP primary next year.

Lynz Piper-Loomis formally announced her candidacy on April 19 at White Point Gardens in downtown Charleston.

During her speech, Piper-Loomis said she stood for anti-abortion policies, protection of the Second Amendment and advocating for addressing veteran homelessness.

She also said she wants to free the people from "tyrannical government" and said she wants to examine election integrity.

"I will not be silenced, I will not bow down to an agenda," Piper-Loomis said in her speech. "I will not bow down to socialism or communism. I'll stand for freedom. I will not be bought and paid for by the establishment."

Piper-Loomis has been married to retired Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Loomis for 16 years, according to her campaign website. They have two daughters, ages 18 and 14. The family moved to Charleston from Texas in 2015.

Piper-Loomis was a 2018 fellow for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting military caregivers and spouses.

Her journey as a caregiver started in 2007 when she learned that her husband’s injuries while deployed overseas were having significant, and initially unseen, impacts on his overall health.

Piper-Loomis' website also says she has experience as a real-estate agent and an emergency medical technician.

Mace, R-Charleston, was elected in November after she unseated Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham. She has more than $500,000 in her campaign war chest, according to the latest fundraising numbers from the Federal Election Commission.

Mace's campaign declined to comment on Piper-Loomis' announcement.