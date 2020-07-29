No ruling yet in lawsuit over Gov. McMaster's private-school grant program

COLUMBIA — An attorney trying to overturn Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to spend $32 million of federal coronavirus aid on grants to help students afford private-school tuition rather than boosting the state's public schools argued in court Wednesday that the governor violated his duty to uphold South Carolina's constitution

McMaster's attorneys countered that the complaint against his decision is merely a political debate that should be left for legislators and voters to consider with no legal basis for a court to intervene.

Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson, who granted a restraining order temporarily blocking the program last week until the issue could be heard in court, did not give an indication on when exactly he will rule.

But McMaster's attorneys made clear that they consider the issue to be time-sensitive as they seek to administer the program, called "Safe Access to Flexible Education" or SAFE Grants, for the upcoming school year — and the governor vowed to appeal if Dickson rules against him.

"We think it's perfectly legal under the constitution," McMaster said.

The central question before Dickson is whether the money, which would allow an estimated 5,000 students to receive $6,500 grants to help them afford a K-12 private school, counts as a direct or indirect use of public funds for private education.

The state constitution bars the use of public funds for the "direct benefit" of religious or private schools, but the Legislature amended the constitution in 1973 to remove a similar ban on those funds "indirectly" going to those schools.

Kevin Hall, an attorney representing the Palmetto Promise Institute, a conservative think tank that was also included in the lawsuit because it is helping to administer the program, argued that the funds would flow indirectly to the private schools.

"It is a choice made by parents as to where to send the child that triggers the flow of money," Hall said. "It is not a government endorsing a private or religious institution, it is a parent that is the decision-maker."

But Skyler Hutto, the attorney representing Orangeburg resident Thomasena Adams as the plaintiff in the case, argued that even following the 1973 constitutional change, "the language regarding a prohibition of direct benefits is still extremely restrictive on how the state can attempt to benefit a private institution."

McMaster's attorney also warned that a ruling against them could throw a whole series of other educational grant programs in South Carolina into question for the first time.

Prior to the legal arguments, Hutto questioned Derek Black, a constitutional law professor at the University of South Carolina, as an expert witness about education policy in the state. But Black's testimony largely did not directly address the legal issues at hand.

The lawsuit comes amid years of broader political debates both in South Carolina and around the country over "school choice," the notion that public education funds should follow the student if their parents decide to send them to a different institution than their neighborhood public school.

Proponents of McMaster's program have made clear they hope it will serve as an entryway toward more school choice laws moving through the Legislature — exactly what his critics fear.