Next year will be the build-up for a busy start to the 2020s in South Carolina politics.
Here's what and who to watch in the coming year.
Get to know your Democrats: You'll need to know your Betos and Bidens and your Kamalas and Klobuchars to keep up with all the Democratic presidential prospects coming through South Carolina next year.
More than 30 Democrats have suggested they could seek the nomination, and many will make a beeline to the state that's fourth on the 2020 primary schedule.
Already, the Palmetto State has received visits from nearly two baseball teams worth of Democrats — 17 in all, according to a tally from Post and Courier political reporter Jamie Lovegrove.
The South Carolina primary next February will be a serious dividing line between the presidential contenders and pretenders as some larger states — we see you, California and Texas — crept up on the calendar so they can immediately follow the traditional early primaries.
Before names get on the ballot, the home of the first primary in the South (and the first primary with a strong black voter base) will trim the field.
The Gabbards and Gillibrands and the Erics and Elizabeths will use 2019 to find support among major South Carolina players and political operatives to ensure some inroads before primary day.
So keep a scorecard handy to keep track of the would-be Trump challengers as they come to a church fellowship hall, barbecue joint or senior center near you.
Statehouse stalemate?: Don't be surprised if this is another session where a good number of bills passed in either the House or Senate go nowhere in the other chamber until just before lawmakers head out of Columbia for good.
The House and Senate have not exactly been getting along in recent years. The House says it moves along bills. The Senate says it needs time in tweaking them. There's some ego involved to say the least.
The chambers do reach deals, like on fixing roads, but those compromises have come when the clock reaches (and sometimes passes) zero. It's a good thing the Legislature only meets for half a year.
And things will look to get a little more wonky next year.
The Senate is changing rules that will force Hugh Leatherman, the state's most powerful politician, into choosing between leading the Senate or its budget-writing committee. He will no longer be able to do both.
Indications are that the Florence Republican will keep his hands on the purse strings, which also will maintain his roles in deciding salaries for state agency bosses and priorities for major road projects.
Republican Sen. Harvey Peeler, one of longest-serving senators (and a "House of Cards" fan since the series is based on a politician from his hometown of Gaffney), is expected to become Senate president.
Like the House and Senate, Peeler and Leatherman have an uneasy relationship — and Statehouse watchers are expecting a good bit of palace intrigue with the new (shared) power structure.
The freshman: If Peeler vs. Leatherman is not enough to capture your interest in the Senate next year, then be sure to catch The Harpo Show.
Dick Harpootlian is not your typical freshman lawmaker. A successful lawyer, Harpootlian has nothing to lose as he tries to reform state government from the inside.
He is the oldest freshman South Carolina state senator in quite some time, perhaps ever, at age 69. And the Columbia Democrat is the first former state party chairman elected to the Statehouse in recent memory.
Look for him to use that razor-sharp tongue crafted in the courtroom and political backrooms to keep his colleagues on both sides of the aisle in line.
How much he acts out could depend on a choice he needs to make by the end of next year — whether to run for a full term in 2020.
But knowing Harpo, that won't matter if he spies bull-pucky coming his way.
It's all about the Benjamin: Is it too early to talk about 2022? Not really.
After he finishes his year as president of the National Conference of Mayors next spring, look for talk to pick up about the future of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
He's already the (admittedly way early) favorite for the Democratic nod in the next governor's election just a month after the last one was held.
Benjamin is one of those major Democratic players that the 2020 primary crowd will pursue like a Southeastern Conference football coach recruiting a five-star quarterback.
See how he navigates the capital city next year, especially with questions surrounding the troubles of the city's main park and the growth of student apartments around downtown, to solidify his chances for promotion.