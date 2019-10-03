South Carolina's outsized role in the presidential contest will be undeniable in the next few days when nine of the 2020 Democratic candidates stump here along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

All of the presidential candidates traveling to the Palmetto State have been here before. But as recent polling suggests, many still need to make inroads with voters in this crucial first-in-the-South presidential primary state.

The candidates returning are: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Also, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, author Marianne Williamson and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

With the exception of Warren and Harris, who are polling at 17 percent and 7 percent, respectively, all of the candidates on the list are struggling to connect here, a Winthrop University poll this week said.

Here's where the Democrats will be, including those participating in The Post and Courier's Pints and Politics event series Friday, Sunday and Tuesday.

Friday

Tom Steyer, who recently launched a 30-second ad in South Carolina calling out U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, will participate in The Post and Courier's Pints and Politics 2020 event series.

The live forum features members of the newspaper's politics team asking questions to get presidential candidates on the record about politics, policy and how their personal experiences shaped their political ambitions.

The free event runs for 3-5 p.m. at Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., in downtown Charleston.

Meanwhile in Greenville, Pelosi will headline a fundraising event for the S.C. Democratic Party at the Hyatt Regency. Last week, she announced the House would launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75 and include dinner.

Pelosi's trip to South Carolina has also prompted a group to hold a Keep America Great Pro-Trump rally inside the same hotel starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the Charleston County Democratic Party’s biggest rally of the season.

The Blue Jamboree, which also acts as the local party's major fundraising event of the year, is expected to draw at least seven 2020 presidential candidates: Bullock, Bennet, Delaney, Gabbard, Harris, Steyer and Yang. Each of the candidates have been allowed to speak for 20 minutes. The event is being held in North Charleston at The Bend, 3775 Azalea Drive. Speeches begin at 10:40 a.m.

Sunday

It's a political double-header day with two Pints and Politics events scheduled to take place at Palmetto Brewing.

The first event run between noon-2 p.m. and will feature questions for U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. Free tickets can be obtained online here. Afterward, the day will feature Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Free tickets can be obtained here. It runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Monday

No candidate events are scheduled.

Tuesday

Author Marianne Williamson (free tickets can be obtained here), who invoked the ongoing water issue in Denmark, S.C. during her time on the debate state in July, will take questions during a Pints and Politics event at Palmetto Brewing Co. The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Orangeburg for a town hall with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia. The theme will be student debt.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Dr. Barbara A. Vaughan Fine Arts Center Recital Hall at 311 Buckley St.