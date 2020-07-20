Nikki Haley will vote for Republican Nancy Mace in SC's top US House race

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, will vote for Republican Nancy Mace for Congress.

Haley's spokeswoman confirmed the plans to The Post and Courier in a text message on Monday.

Haley's pledge of support came one day before Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, were set to travel to South Carolina on Tuesday, including to appear at a Mace fundraiser.

Haley will not attend the event but her spokesman said she backs Mace, a state lawmaker from Daniel Island who is the Republican nominee in the 1st District race against incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham.

Haley will not be at the Pence fundraiser because she didn't know it was happening, said her spokeswoman, Chaney Denton.

"But as a new resident of the 1st District, she looks forward to voting for Nancy in November," Denton said.

With Haley's voting plans now publicized, Mace has secured the backing of one of the most influential Republican residents in the coastal district.

Haley, whose previous official state residence for voting was in Lexington County, changed her residency to reflect her new home on Kiawah Island ahead of the May 9 cutoff date, allowing her to vote in the Republican primary.

Haley opted to publicly stay out of the high-stakes contest, which Mace won in a landslide in June over three opponents. Though she declined to endorse anyone in the GOP primary, Haley promised to support the eventual GOP nominee.

Mace said she was honored to have Haley's support.

"Ambassador Haley is a strong and accomplished leader who I have long admired," Mace said in a statement to The Post and Courier.

Haley most recently hit the campaign trail to stump for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in neighboring Georgia.