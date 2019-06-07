Another sign of Nikki Haley's rising national profile is that her remarks are generating controversy on network television.
The former South Carolina governor said at an anti-abortion group's gala this week that the abortion fight is more about the rights of the unborn rather than rights of women. She added that, "The idea that women must adhere to a particular set of values is one of the most anti-women ideas in today’s culture."
Actress Whoopi Goldberg shot back at Haley on "The View" — "See to me, you taking choice from people is anti-human. ... I don’t want you in my coochie! You don’t want me in yours either."
Haley then posted, "I'm not going to get in the gutter with Whoopi on this, but listen to both of us and you decide."
The post included a short video featuring Goldberg's "choochie" remark along with a clip from the former United Nations ambassador's speech to the anti-abortion group where she said she does not attack people for their views.
"A thoughtful way to discuss a sensitive issue," a message on Haley's video says.
I'm not going to get in the gutter with Whoopi on this, but listen to both of us and you decide. pic.twitter.com/vqcZOdNbuQ— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 6, 2019
Haley's popularity has risen since leaving the Trump administration without major controversy. Chatter grows about her becoming a top 2024 Republican presidential candidate.
She has taken several steps that suggest she's looking at higher office. They include forming an advocacy group, writing a second memoir, going on a speaking tour and campaigning for U.S. senators, including one in Iowa, where the presidential race starts every four years.